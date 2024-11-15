Sustainable experiential travel firm WildChina recently launched its new Travel Curriculum, a roadmap for travellers to explore China’s vastness and cultural depth.

The curriculum serves as a compass for travellers to navigate the Middle Kingdom with confidence, discovering hidden gems, connecting with local communities, and gaining profound insights into this incredible country.

Designed to accommodate first-timers as well as seasoned travellers, the Travel Curriculum presents a panorama of itineraries that progressively deepen their engagement with the diverse landscapes, communities, and cultures of China.

Three levels of cultural learning

At present, the curriculum features three levels:

101: An Introduction to China, Past and Present

Ideal for first-time visitors, this level introduces China’s iconic landmarks and modern marvels, offering a primer on China’s rich history. WildChina’s 3+1 formula is a popular choice for those new to China. The formula orchestrates a well-rounded itinerary: beginning with the essential movements, Beijing and Xi’an, and rising with a customizable third destination, each itinerary concludes on a high note in Shanghai;

201: An Exploration of China’s Cultures, Histories and Landscapes

For those looking to go beyond the familiar and venture off the beaten paths, this level invites intrepid travellers to experience the diverse culture of China first-hand—whether trekking through grandiose landscapes or navigating bustling markets—where direct observation and meaningful human connections reveal the soul of China.



Level 201 includes a specialisation module on ancient trade routes. For centuries, China’s ancient trade routes served as the lifeblood of commerce, culture, and diplomacy, connecting distant regions and civilizations. While modern trade has largely left these ancient paths abandoned, remnants of these routes and the legacies of their age-old travellers still live on for those who know where to look. Through this specialisation module, WildChina retraces parts of these historic trade routes, inviting modern explorers to uncover the rich history and vibrant cultures that continue to thrive along the Silk Road and the Tea Horse Trail.



301: China Hand Apprenticeship

For travellers with specific interests, whether in architecture or gastronomy, this level offers them the freedom to explore China in depth. With the expertise of WildChina, their custom journeys are designed to cater to their passions and foster authentic connections with local communities wherever they go.

Level 301 includes a specialisation module on expert-led affinity journeys. On a WildChina expert-led journey, join a small group of like-minded travellers and experience a side of China that few have the privilege to see. From an archaeology journey along the Silk Road to gastronomic tours sampling the kaleidoscopic culinary cultures of China, WildChina works with world-renowned experts to craft captivating itineraries in the area of their greatest passion.