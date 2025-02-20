Emirates has unveiled an exciting new offer for travellers planning a trip to Dubai this winter. Travellers flying from select regions who book a return ticket in First Class or Business Class to Dubai, or with a stopover in the city, will receive a complimentary stay at the luxurious JW Marriott Marquis. Travellers flying in Premium Economy or Economy Class can enjoy a complimentary one-night stay at either Crowne Plaza Dubai Deira or Holiday Inn Festival City. Furthermore, those flying to Dubai from select regions with Emirates can also get complimentary access to Sky Views Observatory with access to the Sky Glass Slide and Fountain boardwalk. *

Located just minutes away from Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Opera, the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel offers an exceptional base to experience the best of Dubai. As a bustling and dynamic 5-star property, this iconic hotel is among the tallest in the world, featuring two towers, 1,608 luxurious rooms, and breathtaking views of the water and city skyline. Guests can enjoy a refreshing swim in the outdoor pool, energise at the state-of-the-art fitness centre, or unwind with a soothing massage at Saray Spa. The hotel also offers 12 restaurants and lounges, offering Japanese, Italian, Indian, and Thai cuisine.

For travellers in Premium Economy or Economy, Crowne Plaza Dubai Deira provides a comfortable stay in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant Deira district. The Deira district is home to traditional souks, modern malls, and cultural landmarks all within walking distance. Alternatively, the Holiday Inn, Festival City is situated in one of Dubai’s premier shopping, dining, and entertainment hubs, and offers an excellent base for exploring the city or enjoying a family staycation. Just 10 minutes from major attractions, the hotel also provides complimentary transport to Dubai International Airport and the nearest metro station.

Travellers from select regions can also enjoy complimentary access to Sky Views Observatory. At 219.5m above ground, Sky Views Dubai will sweep visitors off their feet with mesmerising perspectives of the Downtown area and the sublime city skyline beyond. Perched atop the Address Sky View hotel, this architectural marvel comprises three thrilling escapades perched high over Dubai – the Observatory, Glass Slide and Edge Walk. The Glass Slide offers a spectacular slide inside a transparent tunnel from level 53 to 52. Meanwhile, true risk-takers will look forward to a trek along the Edge Walk – this one-of-a-kind experience puts guests, all equipped with safety harnesses, on an outer ledge encircling the skyscraper’s highest pod.

Get more from your travel with Emirates

Alongside these fantastic experiences, Emirates continues to offer its passengers more opportunities to make the most out of their time in Dubai, including: