Wizz Air UK, the second most punctual airline in the UK*, will be the first airline to offer a direct flight between London Gatwick and Medina in Saudi Arabia. The new route, which launches on 1st August, is Wizz Air’s second from the UK using the longer-range Airbus XLR aircraft.

The move will see Medina’s Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport welcome hundreds of thousands of new visitors each year thanks to Wizz Air’s commitment to providing UK passengers with the most convenient and affordable travel options.

The airline will facilitate more than 174,000 seats per year to Medina, making the holy city, famous for its religious tourism, more accessible than ever. Tickets are now available for sale on wizzair.com and via Wizz Air’s official mobile app with fares as low as £233.99.

The extended reach and efficiency of the brand new Airbus A321 XLR aircraft supports Wizz Air’s continued growth across the Middle East where the airline already has an extensive network. Wizz Air currently operates nearly 100 routes across the region, including a base in Abu Dhabi.

Adding Medina to Wizz Air’s network from the UK aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 which aims to boost diversification and economic transformation.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director Wizz Air UK, commented: “We are delighted to announce this new route from London Gatwick to Medina. It is an important milestone for the airline, as we continue to widen our network from the UK beyond Europe. We strive to make flying as accessible as possible, and this new direct route will give thousands of travellers the chance to connect with a city rich in culture and history, for an affordable price. We are proud to be the airline that connects iconic cities around the world, and we look forward to providing even more opportunities for travel in the future.”

Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development, London Gatwick said: “This is an exciting announcement from Wizz Air and complements their route to Jeddah which commences next month. Medina will be a new route from London Gatwick, so it is great to be able to offer more choice to our passengers with a second destination in Saudi Arabia, particularly as Medina is considered the second of the three holiest cities in Islamic tradition and therefore very popular for pilgrimages.”

Majid Khan, CEO of the Air Connectivity Program, highlighted that the new routes are part of a strong and strategic partnership with the Madinah Development Authority and Tibah Airports Operation Co. “This collaboration aims to boost tourism from the United Kingdom to Saudi Arabia, offering visitors the opportunity to explore the rich historical heritage of the Medina region and take advantage of its unique geographical location, which provides easy access to cities across the Kingdom.”

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of Tibah Airports Operation Co, Eng. Sofiene Abdessalem, welcomed the launch of Wizz Air’s direct flights between Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport and London Gatwick Airport, emphasiszing its role in expanding connectivity and providing a distinctive travel experience. “This step comes in line with the strategic plans of Tibah Airports Operation Co. to expand PMIA’s network of destinations and launch new European destinations to strengthen the Airport’s position as a regional hub and a leading travel destination as part of our efforts to contribute to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Aviation Strategy. This move also reflects the growing importance of Madinah on the global tourist stage, as it has been ranked as the best tourist city destination in Saudi Arabia and among the world’s top 100 tourist destinations for 2024, reinforcing its position as a key destination for travellers from around the world.”

The launch of the new route comes as Wizz Air prepares for the delivery of its first Airbus A321XLR aircraft, with its first flight scheduled from London Gatwick to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for 31st March.