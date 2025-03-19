WorldHotels continues its strategic expansion in China with the recent signing of Wenlan Hotel Northern Hangzhou

This stylish hotel joins the prestigious WorldHotels Elite collection, effectively becoming the brand’s second location in Hangzhou, one of China’s most culturally rich and dynamic cities.

BWH Hotels’ vice-president for the Asia Pacific Olivier Berrivin said: “We are thrilled to announce the signing of Wenlan Hotel Northern Hangzhou our second property in this dynamic and heritage-rich city. As one of the world’s largest travel markets, China plays a pivotal role in the ongoing expansion of WorldHotels across Asia Pacific. Following the success of our first Hangzhou property in 2024, this outstanding new hotel will offer guests an exceptional stay, surrounded by local attractions and steeped in history. We are excited to welcome our guests to discover the wonders of Hangzhou.”

A great location

Strategically located for easy access to the city, the Wenlan Hotel Northern Hangzhou is just 11 kms from Hangzhou Railway Station and 39 kms from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, with Beida Bridge Metro Station within walking distance.

Conveniently located in Hangzhou’s Gongshu district, the capital of Zhejiang province in eastern China, Wenlan Hotel Northern Hangzhou is designed to cater to both business and leisure travelers.

Just a five-minute walk from the vibrant Joy City retail complex, the hotel is surrounded by museums, historical streets, and is mere steps away from the iconic Grand Canal.

As such, the hotel offers guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the city’s heritage whilst enjoying world-class amenities.

Lingering impressions

The hotel makes a first impression the moment you step into its light-filled lobby, featuring soaring ceilings, a spiral chandelier, and an artistic fountain.

With 295 rooms and suites, including an opulent Presidential Suite offering 138 square meters of lavish living space, this outstanding hotel promises guests an unparalleled experience of modern elegance and comfort.

Guests can indulge in exceptional dining experiences at Puyue, the all-day dining restaurant, or savor exquisite cuisine at JuPin Chinese Restaurant, which features 10 private dining rooms.

The hotel’s TianLan Chinese Restaurant, located on the 25th floor, elevates the art of Chinese cuisine with breathtaking panoramic views.

The Lobby Lounge provides a sophisticated space for meetings or casual gatherings, offering an ideal setting for business professionals and leisure travelers alike.

For business and social events, the hotel offers 2,500 square meters of conference and banquet space, including 11 meeting rooms and a grand 925-square-meter ballroom with nine-meter-high ceilings, capable of hosting large conventions, meetings, and weddings for up to 650 guests.