AirlineRatings.com has announced the highly anticipated World’s Best Airline Awards. As we look towards 2025, the World’s Best Airlines awards continue to highlight the industry’s finest, focusing on passenger comfort, feedback, and product consistency across an airline’s route network. This year brings an exciting change with the introduction of the Best Hybrid Airlines category, acknowledging the excellence and innovative offerings of these airlines.Korean Air has been named Airline of the Year 2025, praised for its exceptional focus on passenger comfort, especially in Economy Class, where it maintains industry-leading seat pitches of 33–34 inches on wide-body aircraft. Unlike many competitors, Korean Air has resisted reducing seat space, ensuring a more comfortable travel experience. Thoughtful touches such as slippers and generous meal portions on long-haul flights enhanced its appeal. Beyond passenger experience, the airline’s financial stability, groundbreaking merger with Asiana Airlines, and significant investments in modern, fuel-efficient aircraft showcased its commitment to innovation and future readiness.Virgin Australia has also shone brightly, securing the title of World’s Best Cabin Crew for the seventh consecutive year. This accolade is a testament to the airline’s exceptional service and the unique Virgin flair that differentiates it in the industry. Virgin Australia’s regional and charter business, Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA), was awarded the World’s Best Regional Airline for the second year in a row. This recognition highlights the airline’s dedication to delivering outstanding service, reliability, and performance in the regional sector. VietJet continues to lead the ultra-low-cost carrier sector, winning the Best Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier Award for its ability to deliver exceptional value to passengers. This airline combines competitive fares with a reliable and innovative service model, making air travel accessible to millions without compromising on safety or efficiency.This year saw the introduction of the Best Hybrid Airlines category, recognising airlines that blend full-service and low-cost carrier models. JetBlue, WestJet, and Virgin Australia have been acknowledged for their excellence in hybrid operations, offering passengers a unique and innovative travel experience.The top 25 full-service airlines for 2025 include industry giants such as Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, and Emirates. These airlines have been evaluated based on their comprehensive full-service experience, including meals, snacks, and beverages, along with exceptional in-flight comfort and a seven-star safety rating.The awards also recognised Singapore Changi as the World’s Best Airport and Qantas for having the World’s Best Airline Branded Lounges. These accolades underscore the importance of passenger comfort and service excellence in the travel experience. As we celebrate these achievements, it’s clear that the airline industry continues to innovate and strive for excellence. Whether you’re flying with the world’s best cabin crew or enjoying the comforts of a top-rated airline lounge, 2025 promises to be an exciting year for air travel.