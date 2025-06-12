WTTC: Tourism contributions to Philippine economy to rise by 13.5 percent

In its recently released Economic Impact Research (EIR) report for 2025, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) forecast that the Philippine tourism sector’s contribution to the national economy will rise by 13,5 percent this year.

The forecast was received warmly by the country’s Department of Tourism (DOT).

The WTTC report showed how the tourism sector is projected to inject PHP5.9 trillion into the national economy this year, representing a 13.5 percent increase from 2019.

The Council added that this will set a new all-time high and will represent 21 percent of the country’s national gross domestic product (GDP), cementing the industry’s place as a pillar of the Philippine economy.

Building a tourism powerhouse

In a statement released yesterday, 11th June, tourism secretary Christina Frasco commented that the projections affirm the DOT’s resolve to elevate the Philippines as a tourism powerhouse within the region.

She said: “We are grateful that the strategic shift to elevate the status of Philippine tourism by leveraging on our culture, diversifying our tourism products, introducing innovations, and focusing on quality and sustainability in tourism, is bearing fruit, with tourism spending and employment now in record high numbers.

Frasco added that the DOT is committed to working even harder as we continue to roll out initiatives that will elevate the industry to new heights, creating a vibrant landscape for growth and sustainable livelihood for Filipinos.

Soaring to greater heights

In the same report, the WTTC added that the Philippines is on course to build on its record-breaking performance in 2024, with its forecasts pointing to even greater heights by the end of this year.

Likewise, tourism employment will continue to reach record levels, with 11.7 million livelihoods expected to be supported by the sector this year, accounting for almost a quarter or 23.8 percent of all national employment.

International visitor spending is also on the rise, projected to reach PHP709.2 billion, up 2.1 percent on the previous high in 2019.

Meanwhile, domestic visitor spending is anticipated to reach PHP4.1 trillion, a 9.3 percent increase over its previous peak.

According to WTTC president and CEO Julia Simpson: “The Philippines is a standout example of how Travel & Tourism, when supported by a clear, long-term vision, can deliver real economic impact and long-term opportunity. This success speaks to the country’s extraordinary appeal, its policy focus on tourism as a growth engine, and the energy of its people and private sector.”

The WTTC further remarked that the industry is poised to transform the national economy as the country continues to strengthen air connectivity, invest in infrastructure, and prioritize destination resilience.