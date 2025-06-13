WTTC: visitor spend in Indonesia could hit a record high this year

New data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) revealed that international traveller spending in Indonesia is on track to break all records this year.

When this happens, it will be proof that Indonesia is definitely a powerhouse when it comes to tourism in Southeast Asia.

Per WTTC’s Economic Impact Research (EIR) report for 2025, Indonesia’s international visitor spend is expected to reach an all-time high of IDR 344TN this year.

The total is almost 12 percent higher than the previous record set in 2019, marking a sharp increase from IDR 289.1 trillion in 2024.

In turn, this reflects renewed global confidence and rising demand for Indonesia’s diverse tourism offerings.

While international travel is taking off, domestic tourism also remains a powerful growth engine, reaching a record IDR 381.4 trillion as of press time.

An all-time high

This year, it is expected that the travel and tourism sectors will contribute an all-time high of IDR 1,269.8 trillion, practically 5.5 percent of the country’s GDP and a 21 percent increase over 2019 levels.

Employment is also expected to continue thriving, with Travel & Tourism forecast to support almost 14 million jobs nationwide.

WTTC President and chief executive Julia Simpson said: “Indonesia’s success story is no accident. It is the result of bold leadership, targeted investments and close collaboration between the private and public sectors.”

Simpson added that the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has charted a clear path for growth: one that prioritises sustainability, local communities and resilience.

Paired with the ingenuity of Indonesia’s private sector, the result is a vibrant travel and tourism sector that generates employment and drives national prosperity by drawing in travellers from around the globe.

In 2024, the travel and tourism sectors contributed nearly IDR 1,138 trillion to the economy, accounting for 5.1 percent of the national economy, and almost 13 million jobs.

Ten-year forecast

Looking ahead, WTTC forecasts a transformative decade for tourism and travel in Indonesia.

By 2035, the sector is expected to contribute IDR 1,897 trillion to the national economy.

Employment is set to grow to nearly 17 million jobs, with the creation of more than 3.2 million additional roles over the next ten years.