The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) integrates the Brazilian Tourist Board (EMBRATUR) as its newest Destination Partner, marking an exciting chapter in collaborative efforts to drive global tourism growth.

As a WTTC Destination Partner, EMBRATUR will participate in high-level forums featuring CEOs and executives from around 200 of the most influential companies and destinations in the tourism sector. These forums align with WTTC’s mission to unlock the potential of the Travel & Tourism sector for inclusive, sustainable, and resilient growth. Through collaboration with governments, destinations, communities, and industry leaders, WTTC aims to foster economic development, create jobs, and reduce poverty worldwide.

Under its promotional brand ‘Visit Brasil’, EMBRATUR joins more than 30 prominent Destination Partners within WTTC’s global network. These include organisations such as Atout France, Brand USA, Abu Dhabi, Destination Canada, Dubai, Visit California, ProColombia, Buenos Aires, Thailand, Portugal, and Rwanda, among others.

Julia Simpson, President & CEO WTTC, said: “It is an honour to announce EMBRATUR as our new Destination Partner. Brazil stands as a global icon in the Travel & Tourism sector, and through this partnership, we will work together to strengthen the resilience of the industry while unlocking opportunities for growth that benefit everyone.”

According to WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research (EIR) 2024, conducted in collaboration with Oxford Economics, Brazil’s tourism sector contributes 7.7% to the country’s GDP, amounting to a staggering US$165.4 billion.

By joining WTTC, EMBRATUR will enhance Brazil’s global presence as a leading tourism destination while contributing to the initiatives and policies spearheaded by the organisation. Membership also grants access to a premier network of key stakeholders in the global tourism industry.

Marcelo Freixo, President of EMBRATUR, commented: “It is an honour for EMBRATUR to join WTTC’s distinguished group of Destination Partners. This partnership provides a platform to strengthen Brazil’s standing as a central player in global tourism discussions. We remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting Brazil as a destination that harmonises tourism with the challenges of the 21st century, fostering development through environmental sustainability and the celebration of human diversity.”