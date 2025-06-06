Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay offers couples a Two Hearts One Paradise tropical escape

Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay invites couples to immerse themselves in a dreamy escape with its special Two Hearts One Paradise offer to celebrate their love.

Ideal for honeymooners, anniversary celebrations, or simply a romantic getaway, the Two Hearts One Paradise package offers couples a memorable romantic experience overlooking the Andaman Sea.

Two Hearts One Paradise offers guests the following benefits:

Five percent off rooms with private pools and up to ten percent off for stays of four nights or more;

A complimentary heart-shaped floating breakfast served in the guests’ private pool; and

A 20 percent discount on all treatments at ZANA Spa and dining at all resort outlets.

The offer is valid for all bookings made and stays until 31st October of this year, inviting couples to embrace luxury, privacy, and connection in one of Phuket’s most scenic hideaways.

Aside from this latest offering, the hotel regales couples with special activities like a Thai cooking class, cocktail making class, day spa treatments, and a tour of the hotel’s organic orchard.

An award-winning destination

Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay also recently received the Travelers’ Choice Award from TripAdvisor, which places the resort in the top ten percent worldwide.

The resort also holds the title of “Honeymoon Resort of the Year” from Travel Daily Media’s Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 and maintains a 5-star rating under Thailand’s STAR Initiative for Sustainable Tourism.

General manager Dominic Egger said of these accolades: “We are proud of our reputation as one of Phuket’s top romantic hotels. Every couple who stays with us brings their own love story, and it’s our privilege to create moments that become lifelong memories in that tale.”

Nestled in the tranquil hills on Phuket’s west coast, the resort features 194 elegant, non-smoking rooms and villas, many with private infinity pools offering sweeping sea views.