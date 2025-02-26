Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay receives five-star sustainability rating
The resort successfully met all 17 of TAT’s Sustainable Tourism Goals
Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay received a prestigious five-star rating under the Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STAR) initiative of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
The resort successfully met all 17 of TAT’s Sustainable Tourism Goals.
Resort general manager and Travel + Leisure Co’s director of operations in Thailand Dominic Egger said: “This recognition demonstrates our full commitment to sustainability and the significant progress we’ve made in creating a responsible tourism model. Our passionate team has implemented impactful initiatives that not only benefit our guests but also the local community and environment.”
Following this citation, the hotel remains committed to sustainability, continuously monitoring and refining its initiatives to ensure lasting success.
Guided by guest experience and quality manager Pongsak Puakniem, Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay’s dedicated sustainability champion, it actively supports global efforts in climate action, responsible consumption, and community engagement, all while delivering world-class hospitality.
Working to meet sustainability standards
The STAR initiative is part of Thailand’s broader efforts to guide its tourism industry to implement practices that align with global and national sustainability frameworks.
Rooted in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the initiative establishes a national standard for sustainable tourism practices for businesses to integrate social and environmental responsibility into their operations.
To attain these goals, the hotel implemented and monitored several sustainability initiatives; namely:
- Planting mangroves, trees, and conducting beach cleanups with staff and guests
- Upgrading to energy-efficient LED lighting systems to reduce electricity usage while maintaining a welcoming atmosphere
- Replacing plastic key cards with sustainable wooden key cards to minimise plastic waste
- Using a digital guest communication system to eliminate paper waste.
- Establishing an organic orchard and garden to grow herbs, vegetables, and fruits for use in the onsite restaurant, spa, and guest activities
- Introducing a composting program that transforms food scraps into nutrient-rich fertilizer for the resort’s gardens
- Eliminating single-use plastic bottles and installing infused water stations throughout the hotel for a more sustainable hydration option
- Providing an electric vehicle charging station to support eco-friendly transportation
- Partnering with Scholars of Sustenance Thailand (SOS) to donate excess food from the breakfast buffet, reducing waste and supporting local communities
