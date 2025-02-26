Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay received a prestigious five-star rating under the Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STAR) initiative of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The resort successfully met all 17 of TAT’s Sustainable Tourism Goals.

Resort general manager and Travel + Leisure Co’s director of operations in Thailand Dominic Egger said: “This recognition demonstrates our full commitment to sustainability and the significant progress we’ve made in creating a responsible tourism model. Our passionate team has implemented impactful initiatives that not only benefit our guests but also the local community and environment.”

Following this citation, the hotel remains committed to sustainability, continuously monitoring and refining its initiatives to ensure lasting success.

Guided by guest experience and quality manager Pongsak Puakniem, Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay’s dedicated sustainability champion, it actively supports global efforts in climate action, responsible consumption, and community engagement, all while delivering world-class hospitality.

Working to meet sustainability standards

The STAR initiative is part of Thailand’s broader efforts to guide its tourism industry to implement practices that align with global and national sustainability frameworks.

Rooted in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the initiative establishes a national standard for sustainable tourism practices for businesses to integrate social and environmental responsibility into their operations.

To attain these goals, the hotel implemented and monitored several sustainability initiatives; namely: