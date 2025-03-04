After weeks of speculation surrounding the viral video featuring Bollywood’s beloved Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara trio—Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol—the mystery has finally been revealed. The new campaign for Yas Island, Zindagi Ko Yas Bol, brings together the original cast for a much-anticipated reunion, celebrating the spirit of adventure and friendship that made the film so beloved. Fourteen years after the iconic film, fans are getting the closest thing to a sequel, with the trio embarking on a brand-new adventure packed with challenges, thrills, and unforgettable moments on Yas Island.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, shared his excitement: “This campaign is all about celebrating the joy of friendship and adventure, just like the film did 14 years ago. Yas Island is the perfect place for unforgettable moments, and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to life with Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay.”

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who co-wrote the script for the series, added: “We are excited about this collaboration with Yas Island, and it’s amazing to see how the film still connects with people so many years later. At its heart, the film has always been about stepping out of your comfort zone and living life to the fullest and we are grateful for all the love it receives.”

The campaign kicks off with an exciting trailer, marking the beginning of a five-episode series that takes Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay across Yas Island’s most iconic experiences. Reigniting the film’s core theme, each character challenges the others, embracing the spirit of Zindagi Ko Yas Bol by saying ‘Yas’ to every adventure. From high-speed thrills to breathtaking experiences, the series promises to deliver nostalgia, laughter, and the essence of living life to the fullest.

And what’s an epic adventure without an equally epic soundtrack? A brand-new jingle, created just for this campaign, captures the excitement and energy of Yas Island, making sure the spirit of fun stays with you long after the journey ends.

Fans can follow the trio’s adventure in the upcoming episodes by staying tuned to Yas Island’s official social media channels. With each episode unlocking new challenges and breathtaking experiences, Zindagi Ko Yas Bol is set to be an unforgettable journey that celebrates the spirit of friendship, adventure, and saying ‘Yas’ to life!



