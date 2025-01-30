YoloBus, an intercity mobility brand with a strong presence in both North and South India, proudly announces the launch of its longest-ever route, connecting Hyderabad to Prayagraj with a 21-hour journey. This new route traverses key cities like Nagpur, Jabalpur, Katni, and Rewa, ensuring a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

In addition to this milestone, YoloBus has introduced new routes to Prayagraj from cities such as Delhi, Gwalior, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Varanasi, Jhansi, Agra, and Mathura, enhancing connectivity for travelers across the country. With a robust network of over 100 services currently operating nationwide, YoloBus continues to redefine intercity travel with its commitment to comfort, reliability, and on-time performance.

This expansion is part of YoloBus’s larger strategy to cater to the unprecedented demand expected during Maha Kumbh 2025, a historic spiritual event anticipated to attract over 450 million devotees and travelers. By offering thoughtfully designed routes and world-class services, YoloBus aims to make the journey to this monumental event more accessible and convenient for millions across India.

Sanjay Jadoun, CEO of YoloBus, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. With over 450 million devotees expected to join this sacred gathering, we recognize the immense responsibility we have in providing seamless, dependable travel options. YoloBus is committed to ensuring that every passenger has a safe, comfortable, and peaceful journey as they embark on their spiritual voyage. Our team is working tirelessly to expand our fleet, enhance our services, and offer unparalleled convenience to all travelers. We are honored to contribute to this once-in-a-lifetime experience and provide the peace of mind our passengers deserve.

