SDK Consulting, revenue and commercial consultancy for hotels, has been appointed by boutique hotel brand Z Hotels to develop the commercial strategy and run the revenue and distribution department.

Jon Siberry will be leading the commercial function as Director of Revenue Management overseeing the revenue strategy at both the group and unit levels of the 14 property portfolio. Jon joined Z Hotels as of March 2025 and will focus on distribution, revenue management technology, rate strategy, business analysis, and strategic planning.

Beyond supporting and developing the Revenue Management team, Jon will be collaborating closely with the E-Commerce and Operations teams to work on growing the portfolio and maximising performance across all areas.

“Z Hotels is a great brand with huge potential, especially with the Leicester Square site opening this year,” said Jon Siberry, CEO and founder of SDK Consulting. “With a need to manage demand to optimise profitability across the city properties, Z Hotels sets a bar for delivering quality at affordable rates. We look forward to expanding their distribution network and enhancing the price strategy to continually make them an attractive choice for business and leisure travellers.”

“We’ve known Jon for a while and seen the impact that he and SDK Consulting have had on hotel revenue strategies,” said Bev King, Founder and CEO of Z Hotels. “As we expand our brand and prepare to open Leicester Square we need to be primed to grab market opportunities. Under Jon’s direction and guidance, we are confident that our revenue strategies will thrive to support further growth.”

SDK Consulting offers a comprehensive range of revenue management solutions and services to help hoteliers keep a close eye on their financial performance, quality and service delivery across all departments.

Siberry has over 30 years experience running hotels, in both Rooms and Food & Beverage. He obtained a degree in Hotel Management in Bermuda in the early 90’s. Following many years working in hotels around the world, SDK Consulting was established in 2004 with Jon joining Saraova Hotels as Group Revenue Manager since 2005.