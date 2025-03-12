Feeling the urge to travel after winter? You’re not alone. Travel companies report that the first quarter of the year sees a spike in travel gift card redemptions, as people start turning holiday presents into real trips. After all, why let a gift card sit unused when it could cover a flight, a hotel stay, or even a guided tour?

What’s driving the travel gift card boom?

Market projections vary, but one thing is clear: travel gift cards are becoming more popular. The gift card market as a whole is growing at over 15% annually, expected to surpass USD1.5 trillion by 2025 and potentially exceed USD4 trillion by 2032.

While traditional gifts still hold value, travel gift cards offer something unique—a practical and flexible way to turn a gift into an experience. Recent studies suggest they are not only becoming more common but are also being used sooner, particularly in the first few months of the year.

“In the first quarter of this year, we’ve seen a notable rise in travel gift card usage,” says Magdalena Petrusic, a travel and research expert at Paris Tickets & Tours.

The 55+ age group saw a 3% increase in travel gift card usage.

Younger travelers (18-24) led the way with a 15% jump in bookings for attractions and tours.

Petrusic believes this trend will continue: “The share of travel gift cards in gifting will keep expanding, especially as experience-based tours and activities take center stage.”

Recognizing this growing trend, Paris Tickets & Tours analyzed user habits to identify the most frequently used travel gift cards. Their research revealed 14 of the most commonly used options, with an interesting insight: one in ten travelers also uses a ride-sharing gift card like Uber or Lyft.

A practical choice for accommodation

When it comes to gifts, ease of use and flexibility matter. Travel gift cards can be a hassle-free way to pay for accommodation, without the restrictions that sometimes come with traditional vouchers.

That said, one major platform is missing from the picture: Booking.com no longer offers gift cards. Instead, they partner with third-party providers to issue Travel Credits, which function differently. This change might come as a surprise to those who expected a more flexible gift card option.

The growing solution for transportation needs

More and more people are choosing experiences over material gifts, and travel statistics reflect this shift. According to Statista, international travel is expected to reach 1.5 billion trips by 2025.

Travel gift cards now cover all major forms of transportation, from flights and trains to buses and ferries. Values range from small amounts to as much as $2,000, making them suitable for anything from short trips to long-haul travel. Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are also part of the equation, offering an added layer of convenience for travellers navigating unfamiliar cities.

However, availability can be an issue. Some providers, like FlixBus and Greyhound, have given conflicting information about their gift card policies. Attempts to purchase their gift cards have led to uncertainty, suggesting that while demand is strong, supply isn’t always reliable.

Experience-based gifting: A flexible option for travellers

One of the biggest advantages of travel gift cards is their versatility. Instead of giving someone a physical item that might not be useful, a gift card allows them to customize their experience—whether that means a cultural tour, an adventure activity, or a visit to an iconic landmark.

So, do travel gift cards actually deliver?

The evidence suggests that they do. Whether for flights, hotels, attractions, or transportation, they provide a practical and flexible option for both gift-givers and recipients. While they may not replace traditional gifts entirely, their growing popularity suggests that more travelers are finding them useful.

Whether you’re the one giving or receiving a travel gift card, it’s an easy way to turn travel plans into reality—offering a thoughtful gift that’s actually used.

Based on her research, we asked Magdalena to highlight some of the most commonly used travel gift cards. Below is a table with their key features.