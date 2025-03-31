The visit marks a milestone in UN Tourism’s partnership with China, underscoring the shared vision of advancing sustainable tourism and economic progress worldwide.

Strengthening Global Tourism Cooperation

The visit by Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili featured engagements with senior government officials, industry leaders, and international development agencies, further deepening UN Tourism’s collaboration with China.

.UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili says: “China stands as one of the world’s true tourism leaders, both as a source market and as a destination in its own right. At both the public and private level, China is leading from the front in the digital transformation of the sector while also supporting it to become a pillar of international sustainable development.”

Advancing the Global Development Initiative

Throughout the visit, the Secretary-General reiterated UN Tourism’s support for China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the vision of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind. In line with President Xi Jinping’s emphasis on global solidarity, UN Tourism remains committed to fostering inclusive, innovative, and partnership-driven frameworks that align with the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The Secretary-General engaged with the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) to explore future collaboration on Chinese Government-funded projects that aim to support UN Tourism Member States, focusing on sustainable development and tourism-related initiatives. In all three bilateral meetings with Shanghai, Hainan, and CIDCA, the Secretary-General highlighted the significance of GDI and the Community with a Shared Future for Mankind, both proposed by President Xi Jinping. UN Tourism strongly recognizes GDI’s vital role in promoting inclusive, innovative, and partnership-driven frameworks that support the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The Secretary-General echoed President Xi Jinping’s belief that “solidarity is strength, but division leads nowhere”, emphasizing that global cooperation leads to shared success and sustainable development.

Strengthening High-Level Engagements

During meetings with senior officials in Shanghai, including Chen Jining, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Committee, the Secretary-General reaffirmed the commitment to regional tourism development. Discussions emphasized sustainable tourism growth, digital transformation, and investment opportunities, setting a strong foundation for future cooperation.

Strategic Partnership with Trip.com Group

As well as engaging public sector leaders, the UN Tourism delegation also strengthened ties with the private sector in China, recognizing the key role of enterprise in growing and transforming the sector at every level.

A visit to Trip.com Group headquarters marked a significant step toward enhancing collaboration in the travel and tourism sector. Discussions focused on leveraging digital innovation, technology integration, and sustainable travel practices, aligning with UN Tourism’s global goals.

Engagements in Hainan Province and Bo’ao Forum for Asia 2025

In Hainan Province, the Secretary-General held productive discussions with the Governor, Vice Governor, and senior officials from the Hainan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. The engagements underscored the importance of fostering partnerships between UN Tourism and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China. The Secretary-General also participated in the Bo’ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, highlighting the vital role of tourism in regional economic cooperation and sustainable development.

Strengthening Ties with the Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF)

The Secretary-General met with Pansy Ho, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of GTEF and UN Tourism Ambassador, to discuss ongoing strategic cooperation and preparations for the 2025 Global Tourism Economy Forum. The dialogue reinforced the critical role of tourism in driving global economic growth and collaboration.