ZUZU Hospitality Solutions claims victory at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Thailand

New AI Co-pilot is already driving a 30% revenue increase and saving hoteliers 2 hours per day.

ZUZU Hospitality Solutions secured the AI Initiative of the Year category at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Thailand, highlighting its efficient effort in empowering independent hotels.

The company’s RevMate is an AI-powered revenue co-pilot built to equip independent hotels with smarter pricing, faster decisions, and full transparency. RevMate is unlike the traditional “black box” revenue tools, as it shows the “why” behind every price recommendation. Early users of RevMate have reported a 25 to 30 percent increase in revenue, 40 percent improvement in efficiency, and up to 2 hours saved per day on manual analysis and pricing adjustments.

RevMate was born after ZUZU’s revenue management team, which handled pricing for over 3,000 hotels in seven Asian countries, found themselves overwhelmed by data and decision delays. They built this as a tool to solve their own workflow bottlenecks, although it quickly turned into a mission to level the playing field for independent hotels.

In terms of advancements, RevMate clearly explains why a rate change is recommended. This way, hoteliers can make fast and informed decisions.

RevMate relies on data drawn from ZUZU's 3,000+ hotel partners' booking patterns and market shifts and combines it with external demand indicators such as competitive prices, travel demand data. It leverages AI and Machine Learning techniques to analyse these data points and generate pricing recommendations, explaining the rationale behind the recommendations in simple language. This allows hotels to eliminate the hours of work and delays between data analysis, strategy formulation, and execution in a matter of minutes.

This intuitive approach helps independent hotels, even those without data science degrees, drive revenue growth whilst saving time.

RevMate is setting a new standard for AI in hospitality as it is built on transparency, speed, and local relevance. It is a smarter way of working to help independent hotels thrive in a competitive digital landscape.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Thailand highlights the exemplary hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators and travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology, projects, and initiatives that elevate the standards in the travel industry.

