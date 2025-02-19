A Journey of Transformation: Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang Introduces New Healing Retreat
- Personalised Healing Program: A wellness program tailored to individual needs, combining relaxing spa treatments, invigorating wellness activities, and nourishing plant-based cuisine to restore balance and harmony.
- Luxurious Accommodation: Indulge in the comfort of leading suite categories, providing a private sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.
- Seamless Arrival: Enjoy complimentary round-trip airport transportation for a stress-free arrival and departure.
- Daily Spa Indulgence: Delight in daily 50-minute spa treatments and wellness activities, expertly designed to soothe mind, body, and soul.
- Nourishing Cuisine: Savour healthy and delicious plant-based meals, carefully crafted to nourish your body and support your wellness journey. Daily morning juice, night herbal tea, healthy breakfast, and brunch are included.