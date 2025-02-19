Imagine a transformative escape designed to nurture your emotional and physical well-being. Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang has introduced a 4-day, 3-night “Healing Retreat,” offering a sanctuary of wellness and relaxation that you’ll never forget.Set within the serene surroundings of Fusion Resort, Maia Spa stands as one of Vietnam’s largest spa complexes, spanning over 3,000 sqm. This wellness haven features an indoor heated pool covering 260 sqm, infrared saunas, steam rooms, and complimentary wellness sessions, including yoga, tai chi, and meditation. The spa’s carefully curated menu of treatments is designed to restore balance and rejuvenate the body and mind.Fusion’s Healing Retreat Package is crafted to rejuvenate both body and mind through a holistic approach in a tranquil beachfront setting. Here’s what you can expect:“We’ve created an experience that seamlessly blends luxury, wellness, and culinary excellence,” says General Manager Mario Mendis. “Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang delivers an unforgettable stay to relax, recharge, and revitalise.”This transformative experience starts at US$780++ (VND 19,820,000++) per guest per stay. Explore all the details of the healing journey at Fusion Resorts. Discover more about Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang and take advantage of exclusive offers through Fusion’s loyalty program, Fusionlife, at Fusion Hotel Group. Embrace the journey of transformation and experience true renewal at Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang.

