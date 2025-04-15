A New Era Sets Sail: MSC World America Arrives in PortMiami
- Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – Monday, 14 April
- San Juan, Puerto Rico – Tuesday, 15 April
- Ocean Cay, Bahamas – Friday, 18 April
- Dining and Drinks: 13 distinctive restaurants and 20 bars and lounges catering to every palate.
- Wellness and Relaxation: Six pools, 14 hot tubs, and the exclusive MSC Yacht Club, an upscale retreat for the ultimate in privacy and pampering.
- Thrills and Entertainment: From the adrenaline-pumping Cliffhanger over-water swing and a sprawling waterpark to an 11-deck shark-themed spiral slide, roller rink, bumper cars, ropes course, and more.
- Unique Ambiences: The indoor World Galleria delights with its LED and kinetic light ceiling, while the outdoor World Esplanade combines immersive displays with ocean views.
- Entertainment: The ship boasts the first-ever dedicated comedy club in MSC Cruises’ fleet, dazzling live production shows, and music performances.