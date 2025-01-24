For those seeking more than Japan’s well-trodden tourist paths, Accor invites travellers to uncover the authentic charm of the country’s lesser-known destinations through enriching stays at Grand Mercure and Mercure hotels.

These hotels serve as gateways to the unique traditions, natural beauty, and warm hospitality of local communities across Japan, from the northern reaches of Hokkaido to the tropical allure of Okinawa.

Accor’s Hanare Tabi travel initiative celebrates the hidden beauty of Japan’s remote corners.

Central to this experience is Musubi-Bito, a program featuring local guides who provide guests with meaningful connections to their destinations.

These guides, deeply rooted in their communities, share intimate insights into local culture and traditions, enhancing every journey.

The art of regional exploration

Explore Kannawa Onsen Town with Spring Hunter Kiriko Toyoshima

In the hot springs capital of Japan, guests at Grand Mercure Beppu Bay Resort & Spa can join a “spring hunter”, Ms Kiriko Toyoshima, to explore the Kannawa Onsen’s steam-filled alleys and learn about the history and benefits of hot springs. Along the way, participants can experience the famous traditional mushi-yu (steam baths) and savour jigoku-mushi also known as “edible onsen”, a unique dish prepared using the natural hot spring steam.

Walking the Historic Kumano Kodo in Pilgrimage Attire

At Grand Mercure Wakayama Minabe Resort & Spa, guests can walk the historic Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route with a Musubi-Bito guide in traditional pilgrim attire and gain insights into ancient paths and the history of sacred sites along this UNESCO World Heritage trail. A lesser-known path on modern maps, this route was a well-travelled pilgrimage path during the Heian and Kamakura periods, showcasing how pilgrims journeyed from Kyoto to sacred sites.

Indulge in Shinsu’s Unique Flavours and Secret Healing Bath

At Mercure Nagano Matsushiro Resort & Spa, guests can savour local delicacies like Japanese yam, vegetable-filled oyaki dumplings, and fragrant Shinshu soba noodles. The historic Matsushiro Onsen, once favoured by Buddhist monks and samurai, is said to have been discovered by Nichiren during his exile, who praised its healing properties. During the Battle of Kawanakajima, it served as a secret retreat for soldiers seeking recovery and rejuvenation, adding to its storied legacy.

Tranquillity and Flavours in Zao’s Majestic Setting

At Mercure Miyagi Zao Resort & Spa, guests can savour Zao specialties like the famous Sendai gyutan (beef tongue) and zunda mochi, a sweet dish made from edamame paste, both crafted using traditional techniques. The resort’s onsen facilities, including a Japanese-style outdoor bath with stunning mountain views, offer an oasis of tranquillity. According to legend, a revered monk discovered a healing bath in the area, attracting pilgrims seeking restoration. This legacy, combined with Zao’s majestic nature, provides a deeply rejuvenating experience.

Expansion in an exquisite location

The allure of Japan’s regional destinations has grown, with a 36.1 percent increase in international visitors to these areas since 2019, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

Destinations such as Oita Prefecture’s Beppu and Wakayama Prefecture are captivating travellers, while Nagano’s Matsushiro has gained popularity among Australian visitors for its winter sports and serene charm.

Accor expanded its footprint in Japan with the opening of over 20 hotels in 2024, and these new properties are thoughtfully located near hidden treasures, offering a perfect base for exploration.

Grand Mercure celebrates local heritage through immersive experiences that celebrate national culture and stimulate the senses, while Mercure unveils the treasures surrounding each address, inviting guests to experience the vibrant charm of the local neighbourhood.