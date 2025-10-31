Accor signs Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah which will open with 1,141 keys by 2026 in Saudi Arabia

Accor announces the signing of Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah, a landmark property located in the heart of makkah, within walking distance of the holy mosque. Set to open in 2026, this hotel will be the largest sofitel property in the world, with 1,141 rooms and suites.

“We are honored to introduce Sofitel in Makkah, a city that holds immense spiritual and cultural importance. Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah will stand as a symbol of hospitality, serenity, and connection — a place where our French zest meets Saudi authenticity. This extraordinary project reflects our ambition to create meaningful cultural bridges through luxury hospitality in one of the world’s most sacred destinations.” Said Maud Bailly, CEO Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems

Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah will occupy a prime location within the prestigious Jabal Omar master development, providing direct pedestrian access to the Haram, Islam’s holiest site. The hotel will feature 1,141 elegant rooms and suites across two towers – Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah North and Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah South - each offering breathtaking views of the Holy Mosque and the surrounding cityscape.

Designed to blend French art de vivre with Saudi cultural heritage, the hotel will feature a collection of refined restaurants and lounges, executive meeting facilities and fitness centers.

Across the towers, guests will discover six distinctive dining venues — including elegant all-day dining restaurants, a signature fine-dining destination celebrating French and Middle Eastern fusion cuisine, and intimate lobby lounges perfect for gatherings and reflection. A Club Millésime executive lounge will provide exclusive experiences for distinguished guests, combining culinary craftsmanship with personalized service.

Beyond dining, Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah will offer curated sensory experiences that celebrate both French refinement and the spiritual essence of Makkah — from thoughtful wellness rituals and locally inspired teas to bespoke amenities crafted by Saudi artisans. Every detail, from fragrance to flavor, will be designed to honor Sofitel’s philosophy of Heartfelt and Committed Luxury with a French Zest.

The project is being developed in partnership with Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC), one of the largest publicly listed real estate firms in the Middle East and a key player in Makkah’s urban transformation. Renowned for its vision of creating world-class mixed-use developments that complement the spiritual essence of the Holy City, JODC is responsible for some of Makkah’s most prestigious hospitality, retail, and residential projects within the Jabal Omar masterplan.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment between Accor and JODC to deliver an exceptional hospitality experience rooted in cultural respect, design excellence, and sustainable development.

“Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah is a landmark achievement for Accor in the Middle East luxury sector. The hotel exemplifies our commitment to creating world-class properties that harmonize local heritage with French luxury, offering guests an unparalleled experience at the heart of Makkah.” Said Jean-Baptiste Recher, Chief Development Officer Luxury Brands Middle East, Africa and Turkiye

“The Jabal Omar development represents a cornerstone of Makkah’s urban transformation, reinforcing Accor’s leadership in the Kingdom’s luxury segment, and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The signing of the world’s largest Sofitel in Makkah reflects our ambition to grow the brand’s presence through landmark projects in key strategic markets, bringing the spirit of French luxury hospitality to a global stage. Sofitel’s proven expertise in operating large-scale hotels ensures we deliver exceptional guest experiences at any scale.” Said Xavier Grange, Chief Development Officer, Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery & Emblems

With its scale and strategic location, Sofitel Makkah Jabal Omar represents one of the largest single-hotel developments under the Sofitel brand in the Middle East, underscoring Accor’s strong commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 — driving economic diversification and enhancing the country’s global tourism appeal.