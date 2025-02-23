Travelling between Australia and India just got a whole lot easier, thanks to a new codeshare agreement between Air India and Virgin Australia. This exciting partnership is set to boost two-way tourism and facilitate VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travel, offering seamless connections and enhanced travel experiences.Under this unilateral partnership, Virgin Australia will place its VA code on Air India-operated flights, allowing seamless connections from Melbourne and Sydney to Delhi, and onwards to various destinations within India and beyond. Conversely, Air India can place its ‘AI’ code on Virgin Australia services, enabling onward travel to 16 destinations across Australia and New Zealand. These destinations include Adelaide, Ballina/Byron Bay, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Darwin, Gold Coast, Hamilton Island, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Queenstown (New Zealand), Sunshine Coast, and Sydney.One of the standout benefits of this codeshare agreement is that passengers travelling on a single ticket will have their baggage checked through to their final destination in both directions. This means no more re-checking bags during layovers, offering a hassle-free travel experience that every traveller will appreciate.The first codeshare flights commence today, February 18, 2025. Air India currently operates 14 non-stop weekly flights between Delhi and Australia using its Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which features 18 flat-bed business class seats and 238 economy seats.Alistair Hartley, Virgin Australia’s Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are pleased to partner with Air India to make it easier for their customers to explore everything Australia has to offer. India is a growing tourism market for Australia, and this partnership will encourage travellers arriving on one of Air India’s 14 weekly flights to explore more of our wonderful country thanks to seamless onward connections on the Virgin Australia network.” Nipun Aggarwal, Air India’s Chief Commercial Officer, echoed these sentiments, describing Australia as “one of Air India’s most important international markets.” He added, “So it is incredibly exciting for us to be partnering with Virgin Australia to expand our presence in the region. This partnership provides greater ease and access for the large Indian diaspora spread across the continent and opens up a whole new range of destinations for holidaymakers wanting to soak up the beaches of Gold Coast, discover Tasmania or explore the natural wonders of The Great Barrier Reef.”As this new codeshare agreement takes off, it promises to enhance the travel experience for passengers flying between Australia and India. With seamless connections, hassle-free baggage handling, and access to a wide range of destinations, travellers can look forward to exploring the best of both countries with ease. This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Air India and Virgin Australia, bringing new opportunities for tourism and cultural exchange between these two vibrant regions.