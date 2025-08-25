Air India Express brings the festive flavours of Kerala to the skies

In a celebration true to its proposition of connecting people, places, and cultures, Air India Express is bringing the spirit of Onam to the skies with a specially curated ‘Gourmair’ Onam meal on international flights to and from Kerala and Mangaluru. Guests travelling between August 24 and September 6 can pre-book this festive ‘Gourmair’ offering on the airline’s award-winning website airindiaexpress.com and mobile app, up to 18 hours before departure.

The Onam special meal features a traditional festive spread served on a banana leaf in custom packaging, recreating the essence of the festive feast in the sky. The ‘Gourmair’ sadya is presented in a custom-designed box inspired by Kasavu, Kerala’s timeless golden-bordered textile, a symbol of purity and tradition. The design concept extends the airline’s unique ‘Tales Of India’ initiative, featuring over 50 unique regional patterns and textiles celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of India. Guests can savour Steamed Matta Rice, Nei Parippu, Mixed Vegetable Thoran, Erissery, Avial, Kootu Curry, Sambhar, Injipuli, Mango Pickle, Banana Chips, Shakara Varatti, and the much-loved Payasam for dessert at an all-inclusive price of INR 500.

As the largest airline operating between Kerala and the Middle East, Air India Express connects guests to key cities including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah with about 525 weekly flights. The airline also offers extensive connectivity between Mangaluru and the Middle East, enabling thousands of guests to fly home for the festivities.

In a tribute to Kerala’s timeless elegance, Air India Express as part of its Tales of India initiative has adorned one of its new Boeing aircraft, VT – BXM, with a tail art inspired by the traditional Kasavu design as an ode to the region’s artistry and craftsmanship.

‘Gourmair’ – Air India Express’ in-flight dining menu – features hot meals, lite bites, innovative desserts, and global and regional favourites such as Awadhi Chicken Biriyani, Vegetable Manchurian with Fried Rice, Mini Idlis, Medu Vada and Upma and others. Catering to diverse preferences, the menu offers a wide selection of vegetarian, poultry, eggetarian, vegan, healthy, and diabetic-friendly options, ensuring there’s something for every palate.