Air India flight crashes near the Ahmedabad airport

Developing Story: The Air India passenger plane from Ahmedabad to London carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed just moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday (June 12, 2025) afternoon, a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. The pilot of the aircraft gave a mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller.

Air India said the Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board. The passengers included 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national. The London-bound Air India flight involved in an accident minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad crashed into the UG hostel mess of BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar area.

According to FAIMA Doctors Association, at least 30 persons were reported injured as students were having lunch at the hostel mess when the plane crashed into the building.

Experts quoted by several media outlets said the aircraft’s take-off seemed smooth but multiple bird hits may have caused both engines of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to lose power. They also pointed to the residential area nearby and said the presence of birds could have hampered the aircraft’s operations.