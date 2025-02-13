AirAsia was recently hailed World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for the year at AirlineRatings.com’s World’s Best Airlines 2025.

This distinction reinforces AirAsia’s leadership when it comes to delivering value-driven air travel that continues to elevate industry standards.

Sharon Petersen, Airline Ratings Pty Ltd commented: “AirAsia’s operations stand out for their extensive flight network and destinations connecting Southeast Asia to the world and the world to Southeast Asia, offered at affordable fares. Additionally, AirAsia’s hot meals are recognised as some of the best-tasting among low-cost carriers and represent good value especially when pre-purchased at the time of booking.”

AirAsia Aviation Group chief executive Bo Lingam attributed this latest accolade to the dedication of all of AirAsia’s Allstars, the airline’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence and the support of its guests over the years.

Lingam said: “Being consistently ranked among the world’s best low-cost airlines by AirlineRatings.com since 2018 shows that we’ve delivered across key metrics of safety, value, guest satisfaction, and reliability. Starting 2025 with this recognition, alongside our recent 7/7 safety rating, reinforces our drive to keep evolving, improving, and delivering the best possible experience for our guests. We thank the team at AirlineRatings for their comprehensive approach in recognising airlines that go above and beyond.”

Constant innovation is key

The CEO likewise pointed out that AirAsia made significant strides across the region by staying agile and continuously innovating to enhance our services and connectivity, all while actively managing the challenges of soaring demand and industry supply constraints.

From seamless mobile check-in and real-time updates to AI-powered personalisation and enhanced service recovery options, the airline’s efforts are aimed at delivering the most reliable yet value driven travel experience.

Lingam concluded by saying: “Looking ahead, our focus remains on fleet expansion, boosting connectivity to both well-travelled destinations and new secondary cities, digital enhancements, and airline consolidation to meet growing travel demand. With affordability, innovation, and sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are committed to strengthening trust with all our stakeholders, from our guests and employees, to our partners, as we build the world’s first global low-cost network carrier.”