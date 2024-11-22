Allianz Partners, a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, took home two major accolades at the prestigious TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Malaysia for successfully using innovation and technologies to reimagine its claims processes. The company’s endeavours have helped reduce its operating costs, increase employee productivity, and bring about significant improvements to its overall service levels.

Given Allianz Partners’ global presence in over 73 countries with over 72.9 million cases handled globally, one of the main challenges faced by the company is the rising claim expectations from customers. To achieve peak efficiency and effective customer service, Allianz Partner has reengineered their process and implemented automation in all customers’ touch points such as emails retrieval, claims registration, claims assignment, and document upload of its claims process.

Allianz Partners’ main goal for this implementation is to scale up productivity and capacity of the company’s claims assessors by simplifying, eliminating and optimising processes primarily focussing on productive and value-added processes that are beneficial to the customers.

The implementation of RPA within Allianz Partners’ claim process has demonstrated significant returns of efficiency within a short amount of time, bringing about an average time saving of 24 hours weekly since its inception. The technology has helped increase productivity by 50% whilst reducing overtime frequency.

For this remarkable innovation, Allianz Partners has clinched the Technology Innovation of the Year – Malaysia category awards.

Meanwhile, Allianz Partners has also launched its very own one-stop claims portal this year as part of its digital transformation efforts with the goal of providing customers a seamless and friendly claims journey. The implementation has empowered customers to self-serve and enabled claims submission with reduced document requirements, thus reducing 38% of the overall processing time. Allianz Claim Portal is equipped with robust security measures to authenticate and capture customers’ details, which eventually leads to speedier claims payout. In addition, the portal enables real-time updates on their claims’ status.

Since its implementation, this transformation initiative has brought about a positive impact on the claims experience of Allianz Partners’ customers. The company has successfully reduced the average claims lifecycle by 65%, steering to shorter waiting times and improving the overall claims payout experience. This is evident in the customer’s feedback as seen in their 94% decrease in claim complaints received and improvement in their travel customer Net Performance Score to above 90%.

Allianz Partners won the Digital Transformation of the Year – Malaysia category for the innovative platform.

“This is just the beginning of our transformation journey, as we have plans to explore AI implementation and further innovation in our customer care services in the near future,” said Allianz Partners’ Head of Operations Travel – Asia and Country Manager – Malaysia & Singapore, Winnie Wong.

The inaugural TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Malaysia honours top companies that have consistently pushed boundaries within the travel industry and elevated customer experiences through innovative technologies, sustainable practices, and unparalleled services.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Malaysia is presented by Travel Daily Media. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more details, please contact Jane Patiag at +(65) 3158 1386 ext. 217 or awards@traveldailymedia.com.