Outstanding travel initiatives lauded at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Malaysia 2024
The awards programme honoured top companies and innovators setting new standards for excellence in the travel industry across Malaysia.
The travel industry in Malaysia continues to evolve, with businesses embracing new technologies, promoting sustainable practices, and enhancing service standards to meet the changing demands of modern travellers.
Presented by Travel Daily Media, the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Malaysia 2024 showcased the outstanding talent and dedication driving this progress at the Awards Dinner held on 21 November 2024, at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Malaysia 2024 recognises achievements across a wide range of sectors, including hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.
To honour the trailblazers of the travel trade, the prestigious awards programme celebrates those who push boundaries, set new standards, and continually enhance customer experiences. It spotlights the most inspiring and innovative projects that shape the future of travel, leisure, and hospitality.
A distinguished panel of travel and hospitality experts served as judges in the awards programme, which includes John Low, Senior Partner, Managing Partner Southeast Asia, Roland Berger; Steve Carroll, Head of Hotels, Asia Pacific, CBRE; Florian Kittler, Managing Director, HVS; and Paavan Patel, Vice President of Advisory and Asset Management, JLL.
Congratulations to all the winners!
TDM TRAVEL TRADE EXCELLENCE AWARDS – MALAYSIA 2024 WINNERS
Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas
Beach Resort of the Year – Malaysia
Allianz Partners
Digital Transformation of the Year – Malaysia
Technology Innovation of the Year – Malaysia
Birkin International Hotel Sdn Bhd
Lifestyle Hotel of the Year – Malaysia
G Hotel Sdn Bhd
Urban Luxury Hotel of the Year – Malaysia
Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur
Brand Initiative of the Year – Malaysia
Sustainability Initiative of the Year – Malaysia
Japamala Resort (by Samadhi Retreats)
Honeymoon Resort of the Year – Malaysia
Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur
Hotel Restaurant of the Year – Malaysia
NIKI GLOBAL TOURS SDN BHD
Outbound Tour Operator of the Year – Malaysia
Qlifestyle Limited
Social Media Campaign of the Year – Malaysia
Rumah Molek Sdn Bhd
Boutique Hotel of the Year – Malaysia
SABAH TOURISM BOARD
Community Engagement Programme of the Year – Malaysia
Sarawak Tourism Board
Tourism Board Campaign of the Year – Malaysia
Simplify Networks Sdn Bhd
Connectivity Initiative of the Year – Malaysia
Strawberry Park Resort Cameron Highlands
Family Resort of the Year – Malaysia
Virtue Hospitality Sdn. Bhd.
Hotel & Resort Management of the Year – Malaysia
W Kuala Lumpur
Luxury Hotel of the Year – Malaysia
The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Malaysia is presented by Travel Daily Media. For inquiries and more information about the awards programme, please contact Danica Avila at +(65) 3158 1386 ext. 217 or awards@traveldailymedia.com.
