The travel industry in Malaysia continues to evolve, with businesses embracing new technologies, promoting sustainable practices, and enhancing service standards to meet the changing demands of modern travellers.

Presented by Travel Daily Media, the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Malaysia 2024 showcased the outstanding talent and dedication driving this progress at the Awards Dinner held on 21 November 2024, at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Malaysia 2024 recognises achievements across a wide range of sectors, including hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.

To honour the trailblazers of the travel trade, the prestigious awards programme celebrates those who push boundaries, set new standards, and continually enhance customer experiences. It spotlights the most inspiring and innovative projects that shape the future of travel, leisure, and hospitality.

A distinguished panel of travel and hospitality experts served as judges in the awards programme, which includes John Low, Senior Partner, Managing Partner Southeast Asia, Roland Berger; Steve Carroll, Head of Hotels, Asia Pacific, CBRE; Florian Kittler, Managing Director, HVS; and Paavan Patel, Vice President of Advisory and Asset Management, JLL.

Congratulations to all the winners!

TDM TRAVEL TRADE EXCELLENCE AWARDS – MALAYSIA 2024 WINNERS

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas

Beach Resort of the Year – Malaysia

Allianz Partners

Digital Transformation of the Year – Malaysia

Technology Innovation of the Year – Malaysia

Birkin International Hotel Sdn Bhd

Lifestyle Hotel of the Year – Malaysia

G Hotel Sdn Bhd

Urban Luxury Hotel of the Year – Malaysia

Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Brand Initiative of the Year – Malaysia

Sustainability Initiative of the Year – Malaysia

Japamala Resort (by Samadhi Retreats)

Honeymoon Resort of the Year – Malaysia

Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur

Hotel Restaurant of the Year – Malaysia

NIKI GLOBAL TOURS SDN BHD

Outbound Tour Operator of the Year – Malaysia

Qlifestyle Limited

Social Media Campaign of the Year – Malaysia

Rumah Molek Sdn Bhd

Boutique Hotel of the Year – Malaysia

SABAH TOURISM BOARD

Community Engagement Programme of the Year – Malaysia

Sarawak Tourism Board

Tourism Board Campaign of the Year – Malaysia

Simplify Networks Sdn Bhd

Connectivity Initiative of the Year – Malaysia

Strawberry Park Resort Cameron Highlands

Family Resort of the Year – Malaysia

Virtue Hospitality Sdn. Bhd.

Hotel & Resort Management of the Year – Malaysia

W Kuala Lumpur

Luxury Hotel of the Year – Malaysia

