Premier hotel management company Virtue Hospitality has been recognised as the Hotel & Resort Management of the Year – Malaysia at the coveted TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Malaysia for its remarkable efforts in unlocking the potential of its portfolio of small to mid-sized properties across Malaysia, each offering unique and memorable experiences.

Despite losing several properties due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has emerged stronger, applying its learnings to manage old properties post-pandemic.

The company has been fortunate to steadily expand over the past two and a half years, growing its portfolio to nine properties: The Chambers Hotel, Penang; 7 Hotel, Juru, Penang; Aurora Court Service Apartment, Penang; ESQ Ferringhi Hotel, Batu Ferringhi, Penang; Muntri House Heritage Homestay, Penang; Georgetown Hotel, Penang; The Leith, Penang; TC Garden Resorts, Langkawi; and I-City, Shah Alam.

The TC Garden Resort Langkawi has recently been awarded with an industry accolade that reflects its strategic management, blended with operational excellence and a focus on growth. This has resulted in significant increases in both occupancy and guest satisfaction.

Virtue Hospitality has also successfully managed Aurora Court Service Apartment in Penang, which caters to both leisure and medical tourists. It has driven consistent revenue growth through smart pricing strategies and curated guest experiences.

At Georgetown Hotel, a 43-room property Virtue Hospitality has managed since 2022, it has turned around the challenges of being rundown. The revitalised property has generated approximately RM100,000 and above per month in revenue, gaining better market appreciation.

Meanwhile, its work at the 7 Hotel in Juru, Penang, is another testament to its management capabilities. When it took over, the property had been making RM15,000 per month. Today, its revenue stands between RM52,000 and RM58,000 and above monthly, highlighting its ability to deliver meaningful performance improvements.

The Chambers Hotel in Penang, a 10-room older property, now generates between RM38,000 and above per month under Virtue Hospitality’s management. Despite the ageing infrastructure, the company has focussed on maximising its potential and enhancing the guest experience.

The company has maintained an average occupancy rate of 80% and steadily improved guest reviews in spite of the difficult conditions it has faced with the conditions of its managed properties. Today, all of its managed properties maintain 24-hour reception services to ensure seamless guest experiences whilst prioritising top-tier services and sustainable revenue growth.

With its goal of showcasing effective hotel management and how it fosters long-term growth, exceptional guest service, and continuous innovation, Virtue Hospitality notes that this recent recognition aligns perfectly with its vision.

“We believe recognition at this level will inspire our team, foster new partnerships, and contribute to the future of hospitality in Malaysia. With our experience, proven results, and unwavering passion, Virtue Hospitality is a deserving candidate for Hotel & Resort Management of the Year in 2024,” it said.

The inaugural TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Malaysia honours top travel companies that have consistently pushed boundaries within the industry and elevated customer experiences through innovative technologies, sustainable practices, and unparalleled services.

