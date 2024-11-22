QLifestyle, the global travel and leisure innovator, has been awarded the Social Media Campaign of the Year – Malaysia at the prestigious TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Malaysia for its standout “QVI Vacay: The KL Experience” campaign. This recognition underscores QLifestyle’s creative approach to redefining travel marketing and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its members.

Revolutionising travel marketing with “QVI Vacay: The KL Experience”

Designed to inspire and engage, “QVI Vacay: The KL Experience” went beyond traditional travel promotions by seamlessly blending storytelling, user-centric content, and community engagement. The campaign showcased Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant charm through a series of captivating Instagram reels, offering members an immersive glimpse into must-visit destinations and hidden gems in the city.

With a fresh take on social media marketing, QLifestyle transformed its Instagram channels into hubs of travel inspiration, featuring exclusive promo codes for discounted stays, price comparisons that demonstrated QVI’s unbeatable rates, and real-time content that brought Kuala Lumpur to life.

Why it stood out

What sets this campaign apart is its focus on creating meaningful connections. Through behind-the-scenes snippets and dynamic visuals, QLifestyle built an authentic narrative that resonated deeply with its audience. By leveraging data-driven insights, the campaign tailored content to match member preferences, incorporating user-generated stories and interactive elements to keep followers engaged.

The results were nothing short of extraordinary:

52% growth in Instagram followers across three accounts.

21,875 views on its reel series, boosting brand visibility and engagement.

A remarkable 159% surge in hotel bookings at QVI-contracted properties in Kuala Lumpur

34% growth in new client accounts within a single month

Driving value through creativity and connection

Roxane Cabaluna, Chief Operating Officer of QLifestyle, expressed pride in the campaign’s impact. “Through creative storytelling and social media innovation, ‘QVI Vacay: The KL Experience’ redefined what travel marketing can achieve. This award affirms our belief in the power of personal, engaging travel experiences to connect with our community,” she said.

A benchmark for the industry

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards honour trailblazers in the travel industry who push boundaries with innovative technologies, sustainable practices, and unparalleled customer experiences. QLifestyle’s win highlights its role as a leader in shaping the future of travel marketing.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Malaysia is presented by Travel Daily Media. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more details, please contact Jane Patiag at +(65) 3158 1386 ext. 217 or awards@traveldailymedia.com.