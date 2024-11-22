Government agency Sabah Tourism Board (STB) nabbed the Community Engagement Programme of the Year – Malaysia category win at the prestigious TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Malaysia for its success in holding the exciting, high-energy Lampoopalooza 2024 that celebrates creativity, art, and music through a fusion of technology and sustainability.

Since its inception in 2019, Lampoopalooza aims to showcase Sabah’s natural beauty through technology and art. It also aims to illustrate the STB brand to the general public and package an existing heritage product and historical street into a modern event site.

This year, the festival has featured a laser light show projected on the STB building, a mesmerising display of lit-up water tanks powered by solar, and glow art by local artists, symbolising both artistic innovation and a commitment to social responsibility. It has also featured solar panels strategically placed to power the lit-up water tanks.

The solar panels have been donated to Kampung Timpayasa, a small village located at Ulu Papar, after the event. This has ensured a lasting impact on the village by providing renewable energy to light up the village and power essential facilities.

Before this donation, the villagers relied solely on their own small solar PV system for electricity. With these panels, the village now has a more stable power supply to light up homes and support essential facilities.

In addition, the large water tanks have been donated to five villages: Kampung Gumpa, Kampung Jambu, Kampung Kandang, Kampung Kodong and Kampung Magkapon, approximately four hours away from Kota Kinabalu. Each tank has a capacity of 1,040 litres, ensuring a supply of clean water to the villagers.

Meanwhile, Lampoopalooza has also collaborated with Sabah Art Gallery and local artists Azlan Dulikab and Rosmaini Sunarjo to bring the talents of local artists to the forefront. It has also partnered with the Malaysia Association of Hotels to showcase the culinary offerings of hotels in the city through pop-up stalls. These synergies successfully combine artistic innovation with social responsibility, making a lasting impact on both local communities and visitors.

The inaugural TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Malaysia honours top travel companies that have consistently pushed boundaries within the industry and elevated customer experiences through innovative technologies, sustainable practices, and unparalleled services.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Malaysia is presented by Travel Daily Media. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more details, please contact Jane Patiag at +(65) 3158 1386 ext. 217 or awards@traveldailymedia.com.