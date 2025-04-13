For over three decades, Aman has redefined luxury hospitality, creating tranquil sanctuaries that offer an unparalleled escape from the bustle of daily life. Now, Aman is setting sail into uncharted waters with the launch of Aman at Sea. Its inaugural ship, Amangati, is a stunning 47-suite luxury motor yacht poised to revolutionize ocean exploration and herald a new era in maritime adventure. Meaning ‘peaceful motion’ in Sanskrit, the name Amangati encapsulates the elegant lines of the vessel’s design and the effortless grace that will define its onboard experience. Currently under construction at the renowned T.Mariotti S.p.A shipyard in Genoa, Italy, the ship is slated to debut in the summer of 2027, welcoming discerning travelers to the world’s oceans.Amangati embodies the essence of Aman—privacy, peace, and unparalleled service. Guests will enjoy a transformative journey, surrounded by timeless design and cutting-edge innovation. The vessel’s 47 suites are thoughtfully crafted to ensure utmost comfort and a seamless blend of style and functionality. Amenities will include world-class dining, spa services inspired by Aman’s wellness philosophy, and exclusive spaces for both relaxation and social gatherings. With sustainability at the forefront, Amangati will integrate eco-conscious design elements and state-of-the-art technology to reduce its environmental footprint, offering guilt-free indulgence for the modern luxury traveler.Beginning its journey in the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean, Amangati will traverse some of the most enchanting destinations, offering curated itineraries designed to immerse guests in local culture and breathtaking natural beauty. Imagine waking up to the golden glow of Santorini, exploring the timeless charm of the Amalfi Coast, or savoring private wine tastings in Provence. For those seeking an even more exclusive experience, Amangati will be available for private charter, allowing guests to explore the world’s oceans in consummate privacy and at their own pace.Aman’s entry into luxury yachting is a celebration of its enduring spirit and a testament to its commitment to innovation. With Amangati, travelers can expect not just a journey but an odyssey—a seamless fusion of luxury, adventure, and the timeless allure of the open sea. Register your interest now to be part of this remarkable voyage, and embark on a new chapter in the story of luxury at sea.