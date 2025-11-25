Amari Bangkok helps guests explore the city with its new electric tuk-tuk service

Amari Bangkok recently introduced a sustainable take on a Thai icon with its new EV Tuk Tuk.

The new service invites guests to explore the bustling Bangkok neighbourhoods of Pratunam and Ratchaprasong in comfort and style whilst championing responsible, eco-conscious travel.

Guests can enjoy convenient drop-offs at some of the city’s must-see highlights, including the sacred Four Face Buddha, the bustling shopping and entertainment hub of Siam Square, the vibrant Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, and the historic Jim Thompson House with its traditional teak architecture and lush gardens.

More sustainable urban cultural experiences

The EV Tuk Tuk embodies Amari’s commitment to enriching guest experiences while protecting the environment.

Offering an immersive and low-emission way to explore the city, it perfectly blends eco-conscious travel with authentic cultural discovery.

Given how one key hallmark of the Amari brand is creating genuine connections between guests and the local destination, the EV Tuk Tuk is more than just another way to get around.

Instead, it is a cultural bridge between age-old tradition and cutting-edge innovation.

Rooted in Amari’s brand DNA of celebration, contemporary design, and Thainess, the EV Tuk Tuk transforms each ride into a story-led experience. Whether visiting temples, discovering street art, or exploring lively shopping streets, the journey blends environmental responsibility with authentic cultural storytelling, leaving guests with a deeper connection to Bangkok’s spirit.

An enjoyably immersive experience

Highlights of the EV Tuk Tuk Experience include:

Sustainability in Motion: Travel through Bangkok’s vibrant streets with an eco-conscious perspective, reducing your carbon footprint while maximising cultural connection;

Cultural Immersion: Discover the history and significance of each stop, from sacred sites to bustling markets; and

Curated Landmarks: Convenient drop-offs at must-see attractions such as the Four Face Buddha, Siam Square, the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, and the Jim Thompson House.

Guests are accompanied by a dedicated City Explorer, a knowledgeable host who shares the stories, traditions, and hidden gems that make Bangkok unique.