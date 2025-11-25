 Amari Bangkok helps guests explore the city with its new electric tuk-tuk service

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Amari Bangkok helps guests explore the city with its new electric tuk-tuk service

The EV Tuk Tuk embodies Amari’s commitment to enriching guest experiences while protecting the environment

Tourism
Thailand

Amari Bangkok recently introduced a sustainable take on a Thai icon with its new EV Tuk Tuk. 

The new service invites guests to explore the bustling Bangkok neighbourhoods of Pratunam and Ratchaprasong in comfort and style whilst championing responsible, eco-conscious travel. 

Guests can enjoy convenient drop-offs at some of the city’s must-see highlights, including the sacred Four Face Buddha, the bustling shopping and entertainment hub of Siam Square, the vibrant Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, and the historic Jim Thompson House with its traditional teak architecture and lush gardens.

More sustainable urban cultural experiences

The EV Tuk Tuk embodies Amari’s commitment to enriching guest experiences while protecting the environment. 

Offering an immersive and low-emission way to explore the city, it perfectly blends eco-conscious travel with authentic cultural discovery. 

Given how one key hallmark of the  Amari brand is creating genuine connections between guests and the local destination, the EV Tuk Tuk is more than just another way to get around.

Instead, it is a cultural bridge between age-old tradition and cutting-edge innovation. 

Rooted in Amari’s brand DNA of celebration, contemporary design, and Thainess, the EV Tuk Tuk transforms each ride into a story-led experience. Whether visiting temples, discovering street art, or exploring lively shopping streets, the journey blends environmental responsibility with authentic cultural storytelling, leaving guests with a deeper connection to Bangkok’s spirit. 

An enjoyably immersive experience

Highlights of the EV Tuk Tuk Experience include:

  • Sustainability in Motion: Travel through Bangkok’s vibrant streets with an eco-conscious perspective, reducing your carbon footprint while maximising cultural connection;
  • Cultural Immersion: Discover the history and significance of each stop, from sacred sites to bustling markets; and 
  • Curated Landmarks: Convenient drop-offs at must-see attractions such as the Four Face Buddha, Siam Square, the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, and the Jim Thompson House.

Guests are accompanied by a dedicated City Explorer, a knowledgeable host who shares the stories, traditions, and hidden gems that make Bangkok unique.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Amari Bangkok helps guests explore the city with its new electric tuk-tuk service

The EV Tuk Tuk embodies Amari’s commitment to enriching guest experiences while protecting the environment

Amari Bangkok recently introduced a sustainable take on a Thai icon with its new EV Tuk Tuk. 

The new service invites guests to explore the bustling Bangkok neighbourhoods of Pratunam and Ratchaprasong in comfort and style whilst championing responsible, eco-conscious travel. 

Guests can enjoy convenient drop-offs at some of the city’s must-see highlights, including the sacred Four Face Buddha, the bustling shopping and entertainment hub of Siam Square, the vibrant Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, and the historic Jim Thompson House with its traditional teak architecture and lush gardens.

More sustainable urban cultural experiences

The EV Tuk Tuk embodies Amari’s commitment to enriching guest experiences while protecting the environment. 

Offering an immersive and low-emission way to explore the city, it perfectly blends eco-conscious travel with authentic cultural discovery. 

Given how one key hallmark of the  Amari brand is creating genuine connections between guests and the local destination, the EV Tuk Tuk is more than just another way to get around.

Instead, it is a cultural bridge between age-old tradition and cutting-edge innovation. 

Rooted in Amari’s brand DNA of celebration, contemporary design, and Thainess, the EV Tuk Tuk transforms each ride into a story-led experience. Whether visiting temples, discovering street art, or exploring lively shopping streets, the journey blends environmental responsibility with authentic cultural storytelling, leaving guests with a deeper connection to Bangkok’s spirit. 

An enjoyably immersive experience

Highlights of the EV Tuk Tuk Experience include:

  • Sustainability in Motion: Travel through Bangkok’s vibrant streets with an eco-conscious perspective, reducing your carbon footprint while maximising cultural connection;
  • Cultural Immersion: Discover the history and significance of each stop, from sacred sites to bustling markets; and 
  • Curated Landmarks: Convenient drop-offs at must-see attractions such as the Four Face Buddha, Siam Square, the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, and the Jim Thompson House.

Guests are accompanied by a dedicated City Explorer, a knowledgeable host who shares the stories, traditions, and hidden gems that make Bangkok unique.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top