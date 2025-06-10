Amari Colombo lauded for exceptional interiors at the Asia Pacific Property and Hotel Awards

ONYX Hospitality Group’s Amari Colombo was recently honoured at the Asia Pacific Property and Hotel Awards 2025–2026.

The hotel, together with the acclaimed interior design firm FBEYE International PTE LTD, took home the win in the category of Hotel Interior–Sri Lanka which honours hotels with outstanding achievements in interior design and innovation.

Amari Colombo’s recognition is a testament to ONYX Hospitality Group’s vision to become Southeast Asia’s leading medium-sized hospitality management company and underscores a commitment to design innovation and exceptional guest experiences.

The Asia Pacific Property and Hotel Awards honour excellence in architecture, interior design, and real estate across the region.

This accolade likewise highlights the successful collaboration between ONYX Hospitality Group and FBEYE International PTE LTD, reflecting their shared vision for design-led hospitality that continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.

Hotel manager Indika Jayawardena said of the distinction: “We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition. The collaboration with FBEYE International has resulted in a truly breathtaking design that enhances our guests’ experience, and this award is a testament to that success.”

A milestone in hospitality design

Strategically located in the heart of Colombo’s bustling commercial district, Amari Colombo embodies modern upscale living while staying true to Sri Lanka’s rich cultural heritage.

The hotel’s interiors, envisioned by award-winning design firm FBEYE International, draw inspiration from Sri Lanka’s identity as the “Gem Island,” reflecting the country’s rich heritage and natural beauty.

This concept is reflected in the sophisticated use of gemstone-inspired tones woven into carpets, wall panels, and beautiful detailing throughout the property.

A highlight is the dramatic semi-circular reception on the sixth floor, which flows into the ocean-facing Mira Lounge and the intimate Chancellor, where colonial vintage motifs meet contemporary elegance.

Every element of the design thoughtfully celebrates Sri Lankan heritage through a modern lens, making Amari Colombo a standout destination in the city’s skyline.

Each of the hotel’s 167 spacious rooms and suites offers a refined blend of contemporary comfort and traditional aesthetics, catering seamlessly to both business and leisure travellers.