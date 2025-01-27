Philippine food and beverage firm G2G All Spice Eatery Group Inc officially introduced the Filipino dining public to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Sunday, 26th January.

Dickey’s first location in the Philippines is at PARQAL Mall in the southern Manila suburb of Parañaque and G2G executives say that additional locations in key parts of the capital are already in the pipeline.

The official opening was graced by G2G vice-chairman and executive chef Max Lee, company president Rommel Ng, DIckey’s USA executive vice-president of international sales and support Jim Perkins, and DM Wenceslao and Associate Inc vice-president for logistics Cocoy Wenceslao.

Likewise, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Philippine debut is part of its parent firm’s expansion into Southeast Asia.

The Philippines is Dickey’s second location in Southeast Asia, coming in on the heels of Singapore, and its fourth in Greater Asia, joining Japan and Pakistan.

Aside from its branches in the US mainland, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also established franchises in Brazil, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

A brief history of the brand

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a globally renowned, family-owned restaurant that originated in Dallas, Texas.

Known for its hickory-smoked barbecue, Dickey’s has become a trusted name in authentic slow-cooked meats since its establishment in 1941 by World War I veteran Travis Dickey.

For over 84 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has perfected its smoked meats while maintaining a strong commitment to Southern hospitality.

Each dish served at Dickey’s reflects the brand’s enduring dedication to tradition, delivering the same mouthwatering barbecue experience that began in 1941.

From its humble beginnings, the restaurant quickly gained a loyal following in Dallas, and in 1967, Dickey’s sons Roland and TD expanded the business across Texas.

Today, Dickey’s operates in 44 states and eight countries, continuing to serve the same high-quality barbecue that fans have cherished for over eight decades.

A warm and flavourful welcome

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit brings together the shared love for food and family that resonates deeply in both Texan and Filipino cultures.

The renowned Texan tradition of “bringing people together” through communal meals aligns seamlessly with Filipino values, where family gatherings and shared dining experiences are at the heart of daily life.

With its warm, inviting atmosphere and hearty, flavorful offerings, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is poised to become a beloved destination for Filipinos eager to indulge in exceptional meals with their loved ones.

This opening further reflects the mission of G2G All Spice Eatery Group Inc: to provide an outstanding dining experience that combines superior value and unforgettable moments, all served with a generous helping of Texas hospitality, any day of the week.