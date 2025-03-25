Anthem of the Tropics : From Miami to Cartagena, guests will explore popular ports like Willemstad alongside lesser-visited Caribbean gems like Gustavia and Jost Van Dyke, enjoying extended stays to savour both day and night experiences.

Silversea Cruises, a pioneer in experiential luxury and expedition travel, has announced its spectacular. Departing from Miami on January 5, 2028, for the very first time, the Silver Shadow will embark on an extraordinary 132-day voyage, culminating in Nice on May 16. This breathtaking journey will take guests to 58 destinations across 29 countries, with 17 immersive overnight stays, offering an unmatched exploration of the world’s diverse cultures, histories, and landscapes.Designed by Silversea’s expert team, this world cruise promises an immersive experience connecting guests with over 30 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The journey is divided into, each capturing the essence of a different region—from the sun-soaked tropics of the Caribbean to the ancient wonders of the Red Sea and the hidden gems of the Mediterranean. As Bert Hernandez, Silversea’s president, explains, “Our 2028 World Cruise is designed to slow time, offering deeper exploration of each destination. Guests will uncover both iconic landmarks and lesser-known treasures, creating unforgettable moments that only Silversea’s expertise can deliver.”Each chapter of An Ode to the Moment offers a unique perspective on some of the world’s most captivating destinations:The final chapter,, is a Mediterranean crescendo, visiting smaller ports like Milos and Agropoli, accessible only to Silver Shadow’s boutique size, before concluding with an exclusive farewell event in Nice.True to Silversea’s signature style, the cruise will include curated events and overland tours for deeper exploration. Guests can enjoy luxurious touches like butler service, all-suite accommodations, and the highest crew-to-guest ratio at sea. Onboard, the journey is enriched by Silversea’s S.A.L.T. culinary program, offering flavours inspired by the regions visited. From dining with local chefs to hiking ancient trails and mingling with remarkable people, every detail is crafted to celebrate the joy of travel, creating An Ode to the Moment that lingers long after the voyage ends.Returning as a guest favourite, the Silver Shadow combines spacious luxury with a boutique feel, offering world-class service and unparalleled comfort. Its smaller size enables access to off-the-beaten-path destinations while ensuring a sense of intimacy and elegance throughout the journey.Pre-sales for Venetian Society members opened on March 13, with general sales starting on March 20. For travellers seeking a truly transformative experience, Silversea’s 2028 World Cruise promises an epic journey celebrating the art of discovery and the beauty of the present moment. Ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime? The world awaits.