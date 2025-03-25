An Epic Journey: Silversea’s 132-Day World Cruise 2028 Unveiled
- Anthem of the Tropics: From Miami to Cartagena, guests will explore popular ports like Willemstad alongside lesser-visited Caribbean gems like Gustavia and Jost Van Dyke, enjoying extended stays to savour both day and night experiences.
- Reign of the Rainforest: Crossing the Panama Canal, this segment dives into South America’s vibrant cultures, with highlights such as a Colombian Coffee Workshop and an exclusive event at the Pedro de Osma Museum in Lima.
- Lands of Fire and Ice: From Valparaiso to Buenos Aires, guests will circle Cape Horn, marvel at Patagonia’s natural beauty, and enjoy regional delicacies like Chilean Curanto and Argentine Asado.
- The Sands of Time: Travelling from Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town, this chapter traces an Atlantic crossing to hidden gems like St. Helena before reaching Africa’s dramatic landscapes.
- The Ancient Realm: Rich with history, guests will explore iconic sites such as Petra, the Valley of the Kings, and Luxor’s majestic temples.