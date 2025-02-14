ANA InterContinental Tokyo recently unveiled the results of its transformational 15-month renovation.

Redesigned for today’s modern luxury traveller, the hotel presents 801 revitalised rooms alongside new dining and social concepts.

This marks the beginning of the next chapter in the property’s over 35-year legacy, further cementing InterContinental’s reputation as a leader of approachable luxury hospitality, ensuring that guests can continue to explore the world while feeling right at home.

According to general manager Michael Janssen: “This transformation marks an exciting new chapter for ANA InterContinental Tokyo, enhancing the guest experience with refined elegance. Every detail, from the exquisitely redesigned rooms to the dynamic dining and social venues, has been thoughtfully curated to captivate and inspire today’s modern luxury traveller. We remain committed to delivering an unparalleled five-star experience for the traveller of today and tomorrow, combining world-class service with timeless sophistication to create extraordinary moments that create lasting memories long cherished for many years after our guests have checked out.”

Where proud tradition meets modern luxury

ANA InterContinental Tokyo’s redesigned rooms seamlessly harmonise Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary elegance, ensuring every guest experiences rest and relaxation.

Motifs highlight the concept of ‘origami’ to embody the essence of ‘unfolding Tokyo’ as guests do when discovering their destination.

Dining and social spaces have been designed to create environments where both guests and locals can satisfy their desire for knowledge and culturally rich experiences.

The ambiance at the renowned MIXX Bar & Lounge is elevated for extraordinary celebrations, while the expanded Club InterContinental Lounge, now spanning two dedicated floors, provides an exclusive space to work, meet, or socialise, while overlooking Tokyo’s dynamic cityscape.

The new Genever Lobby Bar, rejuvenated Cascade Cafe, and transformed Atrium Lounge each uniquely reflect Japan’s rich traditions and captivating culture.

The renovation of ANA InterContinental Tokyo brings to life the hallmarks of the InterContinental brand’s evolution, which is being rolled out globally.

As the world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand, InterContinental has been pioneering travel experiences for over 75 years.

This transformative, end-to-end brand evolution is reimagining the luxury travel experience for today’s modern luxury traveller, rooted in the brand’s core belief that travel has the power to expand minds and connect cultures.

Raising the bar for hospitality and design

Located in the heart of Tokyo, ANA InterContinental Tokyo embodies the city’s vibrant energy through thoughtfully designed elements that celebrate Japanese heritage.

Redesigned guest rooms feature geometric patterns inspired by origami, complemented by custom carpeting that pays homage to cherry blossoms, set against a backdrop of traditional hues such as Sakura pink and Kamenozoki indigo.

The redesigned rooms also introduce two exclusive suite categories, Mizu and Sora, which offer an elevated Japanese aesthetic with contemporary comforts.

This variety, attention to detail, and thoughtful design ensure that each stay provides an authentic yet modern interpretation of Japan’s rich cultural tapestry

Elevating the Club InterContinental Experience and then some

The Club InterContinental Lounge has been expanded across the 35th and 36th floors.

Inspired by the tranquillity of a Japanese garden, the newly introduced 36th floor harmoniously blends traditional tea ceremony elements with modern sophistication high above the city.

Guests staying in Club InterContinental Rooms and Suites can enjoy exclusive privileges, including personalised service, a bespoke breakfast, all-day refreshments, curated cultural activities, and thoughtfully designed menus for little ones.

Rethinking the Tokyo dining experience

The hotel’s extensive renovation goes beyond accommodations, redefining its dining and gathering spaces to offer an unparalleled culinary journey in the heart of Tokyo.

Cascade Cafe has been reimagined with an open and immersive design, inviting guests on a global culinary journey featuring dishes from over 10 countries. Enhanced by interactive cooking stations, the buffet concept offers an engaging experience where guests can witness authentic culinary techniques first-hand.

Atrium Lounge unveils a sophisticated new design alongside the innovative ‘Marketplace’ concept, seamlessly blending convenience with luxury. Mobile ordering enhances the dining experience, while the ever-popular seasonal Afternoon Tea remains a highlight for both locals and international visitors.

Genever Lobby Bar the hotel’s latest addition offers a cosy yet refined setting where tradition meets innovation. Signature gin-based cocktails include the exclusive Last Elysium, a sustainable in-house creation made from sake kasu and orange peels reflecting a commitment to sustainability and exceptional quality.

MIXX Bar & Lounge perched on the 36th floor, has been revitalised to enhance its panoramic skyline views, offering an elevated dining and social experience in an ambience that effortlessly blends luxury with contemporary vibrancy.

Taken as a whole, these enhancements reaffirm ANA InterContinental Tokyo’s position as a leading luxury destination for refined stays, business gatherings, and social celebrations.

With an unwavering commitment to hospitality excellence, cultural authenticity, and contemporary innovation, ANA InterContinental Tokyo continues to set new benchmarks in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.