Capella Ubud, Bali has appointed Arvie Delvo as its new executive chef, and he brings impeccable credentials to the position.

With extensive experience in fine dining and upscale establishments in Auckland, New York, Manila, Dubai, and most recently as executive sous chef at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, Delvo brings a unique culinary perspective and international flavours to the camp.

General manager Mark Swinton said of Delvo: “He has a deep respect for food and an appreciation for the purity of nature’s flavours. With a diverse background in the hospitality industry, he has crafted culinary magic while honing his skills under the guidance of celebrated chefs throughout his 17-year career. He brings an unmatched passion for cooking and creating unique dining journeys to Capella Ubud, Bali.

The Philippine-born chef’s passion for cooking stems from the joy it brings to others and the opportunity to create memorable experiences through food.

He draws inspiration from his childhood summers spent on his grandparents’ farm in the Philippines and his experiences working with notable Michelin chefs such as Bjoern Alexandre Panek, Nathan Outlaw and Ross Shonhan.

Interactive gastronomy

At the camp’s signature restaurant, Api Jiwa, Delvo introduces an interactive culinary experience emphasising respect for the environment.

He uses seasonal ingredients to infuse dishes with natural smokiness and celebrates the rich resources of the land.

The camp’s culinary offerings are diverse; the Mads Lange restaurant features menus inspired by spice trading across the archipelago, while the Mortar & Pestle Bar provides a serene alfresco setting in the heart of the rainforest.

Drinks here are made using traditional methods, and the bite-sized delicacies promote a healthy lifestyle.

The Campfire invites guests to enjoy a classic bonfire experience under the stars while watching documentaries about Bali’s history.

In addition, Delvo and his culinary team curate bespoke private dining experiences, ranging from candlelit dinners to private picnics in the rice fields, catering to the delight of Capella Ubud’s esteemed guests.