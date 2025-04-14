Throughout April, which is Filipino Food Month, Belmont Hotel Manila dishes up the gastronomic richness of Pampanga’s culinary heritage with Pamana, a special weekend dinner buffet.

Under the supervision of renowned chef-entrepreneur Felix Niño Asuncion, the event invites diners to enjoy Kapampangan delicacies every Friday and Saturday of the month.

Staged at Cafe Belmont, Pamana (the Filipino word for legacy) invites diners to explore one of the Philippines’ most revered culinary traditions, including unique ingredients, time-honoured cooking methods, and richly layered flavours.

According to Asuncion: “Pamana is more than just a meal: it is the story of who we are as Filipinos. Each dish we serve honors the hands that came before us, the land that has nourished us, and the memories that continue to shape us. With this buffet, I hope our guests not only savor the depth and richness of Kapampangan cuisine, but also feel the warmth of our heritage and the soul of our people.”

Reimagining culinary classics

This unique buffet features beloved Pampanga classics reimagined with elegance and authenticity.

Chief amongst the featured specialities are:

Asadong Matwa , a sweet and savoury pork stew, slow-cooked the traditional way, inspired by heirloom recipes from Pampanga’s kitchens; and

Begukan Babi , a robust, umami-packed pork dish simmered in bagoong (fermented prawn paste) which highlights the bold flavour profile that defines Kapampangan cuisine.

These and other exceptional dishes embody the essence of Pamana: a celebration of heritage passed down through generations, enriched by Chef Felix’s personal flair and culinary creativity.

Beyond kitchen and table

Each plate tells a story of Kapampangan identity, resilience, and innovation.

More than a culinary showcase, Pamana also reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and local sourcing.

All ingredients are selected from Filipino farmers and producers, dishes are prepared with mindful practices to reduce waste, and the experience supports the communities that preserve our culinary traditions.