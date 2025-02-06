Cathay Pacific announced a gastronomic partnership with leading global restaurant brand Mott 32 today, 6th February.

The partnership will deliver an exquisite dining experience to passengers staying at The Pier, the first-class lounge at Cathay Pacific’s home hub Hong Kong International Airport.

This collaboration exemplifies Cathay Pacific’s commitment to providing customers with an unmatched level of service and hospitality, not just in the air but also on the ground, as it sets sights on becoming the world’s best premium airline.

Cathay general manager for customer experience and design Vivian Lo said of the partnership: “As a world-renowned fine-dining establishment, Mott 32 is deservedly celebrated for its innovative approach and dedication to true Chinese flavours. This deeply resonates with our commitment to pursuing quality and service excellence at Cathay, and offering our customers a truly memorable dining experience by partnering with premium, award-winning brands that share our values.”

Lo added that the collaboration also reflects their shared roots in Hong Kong as well as a similar passion for delivering a culinary experience that not only delights the palate, but also enriches customers’ journeys even before they set off for their next destinations.

She said: Our home city’s rich heritage and culinary vibrancy are front and centre in the dishes and drinks we serve, highlighting the diverse flavours and traditions that make Hong Kong unique.”

For his part, Mott 32 co-founder Malcolm Wood expressed his delight at the partnership, seeing it as an opportunity to work with a Hong Kong icon by bringing the restaurant’s authentic Chinese cuisine to The Pier.

Wood said: “This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to showcasing the vibrant flavours and traditions of our home city. Together, Mott 32 and Cathay Pacific are proud to share the essence of Hong Kong with travellers from across the globe, elevating their journey with an unforgettable taste of its culture and cuisine.”

Mott 32 co-founder Xuan Mu added: “For this partnership, we’ve carefully crafted a menu that reflects the essence of Mott 32 while tailoring it specifically for Cathay Pacific’s discerning guests. Featuring signature favourites like our crispy crab meat puff and Sichuan-style dumplings, alongside new creations inspired by Hong Kong’s culinary diversity, each dish has been reimagined to suit the elegant lounge setting. We focused on delivering an authentic yet innovative experience that embodies the harmony of traditional techniques and contemporary flavours, just as Mott 32 has always done.”

Exquisite flavours expertly crafted

The thoughtfully crafted tasting menus have been introduced and are now on rotation alongside The Pier’s monthly ala carte menus, featuring Mott 32’s iconic dishes reimagined for the lounge setting.

Embracing seasonality, variation and a sense of balance, the dishes offer a sophisticated taste of contemporary Chinese cuisine that honours the rich culinary heritage of the airline’s home city, Hong Kong.

Customers can look forward to an amuse bouche of crispy mushrooms with green beans and sesame, chilled tofu with roasted green chilli sauce, or crispy crab puff.

Each dish masterfully creates an irresistible fusion of textures and flavours, setting the perfect stage for what is to follow.

A touch of authentic regional tastes

A tantalising selection of starters has been crafted to showcase the bold and invigorating flavours of Sichuan cuisine.

The free-range chicken with Sichuan peppercorn and chilli sauce features delicate, tender chicken, heightened by the unique numbing spice of Sichuan peppercorns and the zesty kick of chilli sauce.

Just as enticing are the hand-wrapped Sichuan pork dumplings with chilli sauce,, which are filled with savoury minced pork and enveloped with rich, fragrant chilli oil.

This mainstay of Sichuan cuisine delivers a comforting balance of spice and umami to make each bite as satisfying as the last.

The free-range chicken with black truffle and coriander presents an elegant balance of flavours, where earthy notes of the black truffle dressing enhance the succulent chicken, and the fresh coriander adds a bright, herbaceous touch.

Mains made magnificent

For the main course, the braised wagyu beef with aged tangerine peel features melt-in-your-mouth beef to enhance its rich, savoury flavours. The unique tangerine peel sauce adds a refreshing citrusy kick to the dish, enriched by hints of chilli and the aromatic essence of tangerine.

Mott 32’s innovative spirit shines through as it blends traditional Chinese cooking techniques with modern culinary artistry.

Meanwhile, the crispy black cod with golden garlic and chilli is infused with robust notes of deep-fried garlic and a hint of red chilli, with a golden crust encasing its tender and flaky interior. Paying homage to the traditional typhoon shelter cooking style, the dish embodies the community spirit of local fishermen in a symphony of savoury and spicy aromatics.

The pan-fried prawn with pickled ginger and chilli bean paste is a treat for seafood lovers.

The dish showcases tender and succulent prawns, complemented by zesty pickled ginger and a rich fermented chilli bean paste in a harmonious blend of savoury, sweet and spicy flavours.

A sip of Hong Kong

To further elevate the gastronomic experience, customers are treated to a specially crafted aperitif that celebrates the vibrancy of Hong Kong.

A twist on one of the most popular drinks in the airline’s home city, the Hong Kong Iced Tea is a refreshing concoction of tea and blackcurrant, finished with a kick of tequila and mellowed by Lillet Blanc.

The use of basil seeds, inspired by the tapioca balls in Taiwanese bubble tea, offers a more sophisticated and healthier alternative.