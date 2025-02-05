Cathay Pacific is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with Eaton HK’s Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, Yat Tung Heen. This exciting partnership promises to bring a touch of Hong Kong’s finest dining experience to the skies, specifically catering to Premium Economy and Economy class passengers on selected flights.Yat Tung Heen, led by the celebrated Chef Tam Tung, has been a beloved dining institution in Hong Kong since 1990. Renowned for its traditional yet refined Cantonese fare, the restaurant highlights the natural flavours of ingredients. Now, the exclusively crafted ‘Hong Kong Flavours’ inflight menu brings a selection of exquisite local dishes to passengers travelling in Premium Economy and Economy classes on flights departing from Hong Kong. Starting January 2025, this menu will debut on all long-haul and selected regional destinations, including the Chinese Mainland, Japan, and Thailand.Premium Economy passengers can look forward to a culinary journey that begins with an appetiser of smoked duck breast with pickled mustard greens and galangal. Main course options include:Economy class passengers are in for a treat with appetisers like marinated cherry tomatoes with preserved plum. Main course options include:Vivian Lo, Cathay Pacific’s General Manager of Customer Experience and Design, expressed her excitement about the partnership: “Teaming up with Yat Tung Heen, a culinary powerhouse, allows us to transform our inflight dining experience into something even more memorable for our customers. This is our first time partnering with a Michelin-starred restaurant for our Premium Economy and Economy cabins, and we hope to enrich every traveller’s journey with the unique and iconic flavours of our home city.” Harvey Thompson, Eaton Workshop Managing Director, added: “We are delighted to offer Cathay Pacific customers a true taste of Hong Kong, showcasing the rich flavours and heritage that define our city. It’s an honour to share Chef Tam’s creations with travellers from around the world.” Chef Tam Tung of Yat Tung Heen shared his enthusiasm: “To see our Michelin-worthy dining experience extend to the skies with Cathay Pacific is very exciting. I look forward to more travellers experiencing the signature flavours of Yat Tung Heen.”Get ready to savour the authentic tastes of Hong Kong on your next Cathay Pacific flight. Whether you’re flying Premium Economy or Economy, the ‘Hong Kong Flavours’ menu promises an unforgettable dining experience that reflects the essence of Hong Kong’s culinary heritage. Bon appétit!

