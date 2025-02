Hong Kong to Rome (5 June 2025 – 25 October 2025): CX293 departs Hong Kong (HKG) at 00:45, arriving in Rome (FCO) at 07:50 on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. CX292 departs Rome (FCO) at 11:45, arriving in Hong Kong (HKG) at 05:20+1 on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.



Cathay Pacific is thrilled to announce the launch of direct flights between Hong Kong and Rome, marking its 12th European destination and another significant step towards the Group’s goal of reaching 100 global destinations by 2025.Starting from 5 June 2025, Cathay Pacific will operate a three-times-weekly summer seasonal service between Hong Kong and Rome. This new route will be the airline’s second direct connection between its home hub and Italy, complementing the five return flights per week currently operating to Milan, which will increase to daily during the summer.Travellers to Rome can look forward to immersing themselves in one of Europe’s most historically and culturally rich cities, renowned for its monuments, landmarks, museums, and churches. The timing of Cathay Pacific’s return to Rome is particularly significant as the Catholic Church celebrates the 2025 Year of Jubilee, with numerous events and celebrations taking place in Vatican City and across the city throughout the year.Cathay Pacific’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Lavinia Lau, expressed delight at the airline’s return to Italy’s capital. “Cathay Pacific’s history in Italy stretches back close to 40 years when we first launched direct flights between Hong Kong and Rome in 1986. We know our customers have been eagerly anticipating the return of this route, and we are delighted to be returning to Italy’s marvellous capital this summer,” said Lau. “Whether they are travelling for business, leisure, or the 2025 Jubilee celebrations, we look forward to welcoming customers onboard our flights to experience our world-class service.”The Rome service will be operated using Cathay Pacific’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft, offering fully flat beds in Business Class, spacious seats in Premium Economy, and comfortable seating in Economy Class. The flight schedule is as follows (all times local):The Cathay Group is focused on expanding its global passenger network and strengthening Hong Kong’s status as a leading international aviation hub. In addition to Rome, Cathay Pacific will launch direct flights to Hyderabad in March, Dallas in April, Munich in June, and Brussels in August this year. The Group’s low-cost carrier, HK Express, will also commence flights to Sendai in January. Together, the two airlines aim to operate passenger services to 100 destinations worldwide by 2025. Passengers travelling from Europe to Hong Kong can easily connect to the Cathay Group’s extensive network of destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, including 19 destinations in Mainland China.Experience the seamless connectivity and world-class service that Cathay Pacific has to offer. Book your tickets now and be part of this exciting journey to explore the eternal city of Rome and beyond. For more information and to book your flights, visit Cathay Pacific. Cathay Pacific’s return to Rome marks a milestone in its expansion plans, offering travellers more choices and convenience as they explore the world. Get ready to embark on unforgettable adventures with Cathay Pacific this summer!