Cathay Pacific to launch direct flights to Almaty

Cathay Pacific has announced plans to introduce direct flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, starting in the first quarter of 2027. This new route will operate three times a week using Airbus A330-300 aircraft, marking the only direct air link between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan. The announcement was made during a visit to Kazakhstan by Cathay's Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Lavinia Lau, who joined a delegation led by Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu, to explore business opportunities in Central Asia.

The move is part of Cathay's strategy to enhance Hong Kong's role as a super-connector with Belt and Road countries. Lau highlighted the strategic importance of Central Asia, stating, "Central Asia is a strategically important Belt and Road region that offers ample business opportunities." She added that the new route will foster opportunities for people, cargo, and capital flow between Hong Kong and this dynamic region.

Kazakhstan, the most developed economy in Central Asia, is a key trading partner for Hong Kong, with significant industries in manufacturing, mining, and industrial production. The region's tourism sector is also expanding, with Kazakhstan set to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

Cathay Pacific, alongside HK Express, currently operates nearly 600 weekly flights to 33 Belt and Road destinations, reinforcing Hong Kong's status as a leading international aviation hub. This expansion aligns with the National 15th Five-Year Plan, further solidifying Hong Kong's global connectivity

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