Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to escape with your loved one and create unforgettable memories. Here are five romantic destinations in Australia, complete with recommendations for where to stay:Experience luxury glamping at Longitude 131°, nestled among the red dunes of Uluru1. Enjoy breathtaking views of Uluru and Kata Tjuta, and indulge in spa treatments inspired by Aboriginal traditions. The Dune House offers a restaurant and bar with stunning views, making it the perfect romantic retreat2.Located in the heart of Hobart, Moss Hotel is set in beautifully restored 19th-century warehouses3. Enjoy the unique charm of the Loft Rooms with skylight windows and rain showers. Explore the vibrant Salamanca Place and indulge in Tasmania’s gourmet offerings3.Escape to the tropical paradise of the Whitsundays at Elysian Retreat5. This luxurious villa offers stunning ocean views, private pools, and direct beach access. Perfect for a romantic getaway, you can relax by the pool or take a scenic boat trip to the nearby islands.Nestled along the pristine coastline of Shoalhaven, Bangalay Luxury Villas offers a secluded and intimate setting5. Each villa features modern amenities, private gardens, and breathtaking ocean views. Enjoy a romantic dinner on the terrace or a leisurely stroll along the beach.For a truly unforgettable experience, stay at Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island5. This luxury eco-resort offers panoramic ocean views, gourmet dining, and a range of outdoor activities. Explore the island’s wildlife, take a scenic hike, or simply relax in the lodge’s spa. Each of these destinations offers a unique blend of romance and luxury, making them the perfect choice for a memorable Valentine’s Day getaway. Whether you’re looking for a secluded beach escape or a cultural city adventure, Australia has something special for every couple. Which destination appeals to you the most?

