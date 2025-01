Choosing textiles, managing interior design elements, and curating service offerings.

Selecting their favourite dishes and beverages, choosing table settings, and shaping dining concepts.

Providing input on headline shows, curating props and costumes, selecting playlists, and participating in decisions for pivotal entertainment positions onboard.

In an exciting industry first, Celebrity Cruises is inviting travellers to dream up their perfect vacation aboard the new Celebrity Xcel® through its innovative Xcel ‘Dream MakersSM’ program. This global initiative allows vacationers to contribute their ideas and preferences across culinary, entertainment, and interior design to help finalise the cruise line’s newest billion-dollar ship, set to launch in November 2025.Celebrity Cruises aims to involve its guests in the decision-making process to ensure their satisfaction with the final product. Michael Scheiner, Chief Marketing and Product Officer of Celebrity Cruises, shares, “We want to ensure our guests love our products and experiences, so involving them in the process to perfect Celebrity Xcel was a great way to achieve this. Celebrity Cruises is known for groundbreaking innovation in ship design and experiences unlike any other at sea. When Xcel launches, guests won’t have just found their happy place, they’ll have helped us build it.”Dream Makers, passionate contributors from around the world, will have the final say on key elements of the Celebrity Xcel’s offerings. Through online polls and unique experiential in-person events, the public will help perfect the ship’s design, culinary, and entertainment options. They will put their skills to the test by:With the help of Dream Makers, the Celebrity Xcel is set to push the boundaries of leisure travel. The ship celebrated a major milestone on January 18, floating out of dry dock at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. This float-out ceremony marked the completion of the ship’s exterior, bringing it one step closer to welcoming guests. The Celebrity Xcel will also advance Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to sustainability with its first tri-fuel capable engine, representing a significant step toward Destination Net Zero, the company’s vision for net-zero emissions by 2050.Celebrity Xcel’s inaugural season will launch from Fort Lauderdale, offering seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. In Summer 2026, the ship will embark on her inaugural European season with seven- to eleven-night journeys from Barcelona and Athens, including new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.Those interested in joining the Xcel ‘Dream Makers’ can learn more and get involved by visiting Celebrity Cruises. Embark on a journey where dreams meet reality, and become part of the exciting future of luxury cruising with Celebrity Xcel! This innovative approach by Celebrity Cruises marks a new era in luxury cruising, allowing guests to shape their ultimate travel experience. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of this groundbreaking program and make your mark on the Celebrity Xcel.