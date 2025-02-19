Kita Food Festival announced that Thai chef Chalee Kader of Michelin-starred Wana Yook in Bangkok is joining this year’s Singapore Weekender.

Kader is one of an exceptional lineup of Michelin and Asia’s 50 Best chefs joining the event which runs from 12th to 17th March.

As part of the Weekender event, this celebrated chef will bring his bold interpretation of kao gaeng rice curry to Singapore for dinner at the exclusive members’ club 67 Pall Mall at the Shaw Centre’s Art Deco penthouse on 16th March.

Unforgettable flavours

Known for his modern approach to Thai cuisine, Kader will craft an unforgettable meal for lucky guests.

The menu features dishes like Southern Thai crab curry with chopped betel leaves and climbing-wattle shoots; yum makuah or grilled eggplant, shrimp and fried shallot salad with a spicy Thai dressing of lime, fish sauce and chili; and gaeng jahd, a clear chicken and dried shrimp broth with tapioca pearls and daikon.

Beverages will be matched by Pall Mall’s head sommelier, Roberto Duran, and feature wines that match and compliment the sweet, sour and spicy elements of this extraordinary Thai feast.