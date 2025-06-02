Crystal makes voyages more indulgent through a collaboration with artisanal gelateria Badiani

Experiential luxury cruise line Crystal steps up the luxe factor on its voyages with an exclusive collaboration with artisanal gelato maker Badiani.

This collaboration ushers in a new phase for the cruise line’s Scoops Gelato Bar aboard the Crystal Symphony and the Crystal Serenity, as guests may savour an expertly curated menu of gourmet ices.

The renowned dessert maker has long been known for its heritage of excellence that made its debut in Florence, Italy back in 1932.

Badiani chief executive Massimo Franchi declared: "I’m delighted that our gelato can now be enjoyed around the world. Our shops and labs are in Europe, but our award-winning gelato can now be eaten on board Crystal cruises ships throughout the four corners of the globe.”

According to Crystal’s senior vice-president for hotel operations Bernie Leyopold: "Our guests expect the very best, and this collaboration reflects Crystal’s DNA of offering elevated, aspirational experiences at every touchpoint. Badiani shares our passion for excellence, and we are honoured to bring their celebrated gelato artistry to the Crystal journey."

The art of edible luxury

Founded by Idilio Badiani in 1932, and continued by Paolo Pomposi, a passionate artisan dedicated to traditional gelato-making, Badiani has built its reputation on a commitment to quality, craftsmanship and simplicity, values that continue to define the brand today.

The Pomposi family legacy lives on through their signature recipes, including the iconic Buontalenti gelato made with cream, milk, sugar, and eggs which was created in honour of the Florentine architect and inventor Bernardo Buontalenti, who is credited with introducing gelato to the Medici court in the 16th century.

Celebrated for its authentic and artisanal flavours, Badiani will replace the current selection at Scoops.

Guests will enjoy a new range of offerings featuring iconic recipes, including the signature Buontalenti and a variety of classic and contemporary flavours, all crafted using only the finest natural ingredients.

With this collaboration, Crystal continues to redefine exceptional travel, offering guests not only a journey of exploration but a voyage of flavour curated with intention, tradition and a sense of joy.