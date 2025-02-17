Crystal presents its second run of Wellness Retreat Cruises

Crystal Cruises invites guests to bring balance into their lifestyles through a holistic approach with its second annual Wellness Retreat Cruises.

Aligned with contemporary wellness trends throughout the cruise sector, these voyages include a transformative 15-night journey from Lisbon to Tema from 26th November to 11th December, and a 12-night sailing from Tema to Cape Town from 11th to 23rd December.

Both voyages are conducted onboard the Crystal Symphony.

Guests may also combine the two into one exceptional 27-night cruise from Lisbon to Cape Town.

These extraordinary voyages feature comprehensive wellness curriculums designed to revitalise the body, mind and spirit while exploring incredible destinations.

A&K Travel Group chief product officer Fernando Delgado said of the upcoming voyages: “Following the success of our first wellness sailings, we are pleased to enhance this transformative experience in 2025. These voyages seamlessly blend sophistication, wellness and discovery.”

The experts weigh in

Expertly combining wellness programming and cultural immersion, these exclusive retreats are the ultimate opportunity to rejuvenate and explore the wonders of the world whilst experiencing authentic wellness programs.

These programmes were developed with and curated by some of the leading minds in wellness, including Crystal head nutritionist Dalila Roglieri, fitness connoisseur Minna McHale, yoga and mental well-being specialist Jenni Demus, and keynote speaker Magnus Appelberg, a renowned somatic therapist, author and cold exposure expert.

According to Roglieri: “Wellness on Crystal is a holistic approach to health, focusing on finding balance across the many dimensions of your being. Our Wellness Retreat Cruises are designed to show travellers just how beautiful and fulfilling their personal wellness journey can be, especially at sea.”

An exceptional wellness programme at sea

Highlights of the 2025 Wellness Retreat Cruises include: