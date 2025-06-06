 David Beckham to host the official opening of Macau’s Londoner Grand

David Beckham to host the official opening of Macau’s Londoner Grand

The grand celebration is scheduled for Sunday, 8th June

Events
Macau

Redefining luxury at scale, Londoner Grand marks its official opening on Sunday, 8th June, with a star-studded party hosted by Sands Global Ambassador David Beckham and his good friend G Bear, The Londoner's newly-appointed No.1 Ambassador and chief experience officer.

Influential celebrities and KOLs attending the exclusive Londoner Grand Celebration Party will be treated to a spectacular evening of world-class entertainment, signature surprises and memorable social media moments.

Londoner Grand's gastronomic excellence will also be an exciting feature on the night, with a series of engaging elements. This includes a sensational gala dinner at Hampton Court featuring two iconic courses by renowned chef Edward Lee, from Netflix's hit show Culinary Class Wars

These will be complemented by dishes from The Londoner® Macao's two-Michelin-starred restaurant The Huaiyang Garden and Michelin Selected restaurant The Mews.  

Given the scale of the upcoming celebration, Londoner Grand proves that it is more than just another resort.

Indeed, it is an exclusive getaway destination reserved for those that expect nothing less than the best, A-list guests who define luxury on their own terms.

Londoner Grand is where refinement, personal touches, and exceptional experiences crafted by the hotel's fiercely trained A-team come together.

Meet G Bear

The one-of-a-kind event also marks G Bear's first official ambassadorial engagement in Macau in his new role. 

Guests can expect to feel his signature warmth and whimsy and curatorial touches. 

Stylish and sophisticated, with refined taste and devilish wit, G Bear is the living embodiment of a gentleman with a twist, a debonair ambassador with the poise of a seasoned spy and the mischievous smile of a romantic lead.

As leader of the A-team G Bear's priority is to make sure every Londoner Grand guest feels like the A-lister they are and ensure every visitor to Macau feels welcomed and looked after. 

He is the ultimate inside connection for Londoner Grand's guests, assisting them to have an immersive journey in Macau, a unique city steeped in history, culture, gastronomy and unforgettable experiences.

Welcome to the G Bear Cafe

G Bear will also be setting culinary trends as a globetrotting gourmand with the opening of the G Bear Cafe on Monday, 9th June.

An Instagrammable social hub for the fabulous and fashionable to relax, sip on a signature Portuguese egg tart affogato, and socialise in style. 

To celebrate Londoner Grand's opening, three dishes that his friend Edward Lee presented on Culinary Class Wars will be served at the cafe for a limited time. 

For those eager to take home some G Bear goodies, the cafe stocks a range of exclusive merchandise set to quickly become coveted collectibles, including environmentally-friendly coffee cups and stylish tote bags.

