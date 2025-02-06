DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (DBS Hong Kong) reveals its latest marketing and customer engagement initiative: DBS Culinary Delights.

As a leading player in wealth management and private banking, DBS always looks at trends that drive behaviours of its customers.

With wealth management customers becoming more selective and aspirational, DBS seeks to provide them with more customised solutions, advisory services, and personal touches.

Also, as Hong Kong continues to be a gourmet paradise for locals and tourists, DBS aims to celebrate the art of gastronomy with its customers through DBS Culinary Delights, introducing the best culinary experiences in the city.

DBS Hong Kong CEO and head of North Asia Sebastian Paredes said: “DBS has grown substantially in the Wealth Management space over the years. As a customer-centric and relationship-focused bank, we focus on delighting our customers by creating the best-in-class customer journeys and giving them an experience beyond banking. We look forward to connecting with our clients meaningfully and this unprecedented collaboration shall deliver fresh and exceptional dining experiences for our esteemed clientele in alignment with the global trend of eating well, eating differently while indulging in culinary art.”

The chef in the spotlight

Acclaimed chef Edward Lee, a standout contestant on Culinary Class War, will debut the DBS Culinary Delights initiative.

Both Lee and DBS are driven by a commitment to excellence, constantly exploring, innovating, and crafting experiences that move, delight and reward their customers.

Lee is renowned for his creative fusion of Asian and Western cuisines, having received numerous accolades from prestigious culinary organisations.

He will visit Hong Kong in March to attend the inaugural signature event under the DBS Culinary Delights concept: ARTable, which will artfully marry culinary excellence and artistic inspirations.