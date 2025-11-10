Delta reduces flights in compliance with FAA directive

Delta continues to comply with the FAA Directive to reduce flying at 40 U.S. airports. All planned FAA-directed flight cancelations through Tuesday, Nov. 11 have been completed.

Given compounding constraints from additional Air Traffic Control staffing shortages and resulting delay programs, additional delays and cancelations are expected Sunday.

Including the impact of additional pressure late Saturday affecting Delta's Sunday operational start-up, there are more than 320 Delta mainline and 150 Delta Connection cancelations on Nov. 9 as of 12:00 p.m. ET, with more expected. Canceling a flight is always a last resort after all options have been exhausted.

What Delta customers should know:

They are providing additional flexibility to our customers traveling to, from or through the impacted markets to change, cancel or refund their flights, including Delta Main Basic fares, without penalty during this travel period. See travel waiver details here.

These flight reductions are in response to air traffic control staffing shortages stemming from the ongoing government shutdown and are intended to maintain safety across the national airspace system.