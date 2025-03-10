Devasom Hua Hin invites guests to savour the traditional Thai dish khao chae at Deva Bistro.

While khao chae is essentially a summer dish, this fine example of royal Thai cuisine may now be enjoyed all year round thanks to the resort’s talented culinary team.

It is another way by which Devasom Hua Hin offers its guests the elegant nuances of Thailand’s rich cultural heritage.

What is khao chae?

Literally translated as “rice soaked in water,” khao chae has been served since the reign of King Rama II.

Known for its complexity, it consists of four key elements: par-boiled rice, jasmine-scented water, ice, and an array of side dishes.

At Devasom Hua Hin, chefs elevate this dish using flower-scented water made from homegrown bread flowers (dok chommanat) that are repeatedly infused with aromatic candle smoke.

The rice is meticulously half-cooked, scrubbed to remove most of its starch, then steamed again to achieve a refreshingly unique texture.

The cooked rice is accompanied by a selection of flavourful side dishes, including bell peppers stuffed with minced pork and wrapped in egg, deep-fried shrimp paste balls, radishes stir-fried in coconut milk, shredded dried pork floss, and sweet Yee-Son fish.

The dish is presented at the table alongside the intricately carved fruits and vegetables renowned in Thai cuisine.

In order to appreciate the fine flavours of the dish, a diner should begin by pouring the fragrant water and ice over the rice; each spoonful is then dipped into the water to absorb the floral aroma.

One then tastes the side dishes one by one, keeping them separate from the rice to savour their distinct flavours.

This regal dining experience is offered daily at Deva Bistro at Devasom Hua Hin for lunch or dinner.